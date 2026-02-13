Cboe Global Markets Declares First-Quarter 2026 Dividend

News provided by

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Feb 13, 2026, 16:30 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The first-quarter 2026 dividend is payable on March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 27, 2026.

About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected]

[email protected]

khill@cboe.com

CBOE-C

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

