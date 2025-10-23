Cboe Global Markets Declares Fourth-Quarter 2025 Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Oct 23, 2025, 16:34 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The fourth-quarter 2025 dividend is payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 28, 2025.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

