Cboe Global Markets Furthers 50th Anniversary Charitable Giving Commitment With $100,000 Donation to World Central Kitchen

Cboe Global Markets

21 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced a donation of $100,000 to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit focused on being first to the frontlines and providing meals to people recovering from crises.

The donation to World Central Kitchen is the fourth installment of Cboe's $500,000 charitable giving campaign in honor of its 50th anniversary. Each organization was specifically chosen by Cboe's global associates and exemplifies one of Cboe's guiding principles. World Central Kitchen was selected to represent Superior Service for its work in providing meals and offering hope to those in a time of crisis.

"As an operator of global markets, Cboe is also passionately committed to supporting the worldwide community and helping those in need," said Chris Isaacson, Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "World Central Kitchen is instrumental in providing food security and hunger relief to those devastated by humanitarian, climate, and community crises all over the world. Our associates' choice to support World Central Kitchen is a testament to the incredible work they do, and we couldn't be more grateful to contribute to such a vital mission to help the world, one meal at a time."

Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen acts fast when disaster strikes in order to start cooking and serving meals to people in need. The organization partners with a local network on the ground and looks to serve comforting meals to survivors quickly and effectively. World Central Kitchen's recent emergency responses include the invasion of Ukraine, the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and the recent catastrophic flooding in Vermont.

"We are truly grateful for Cboe's support of World Central Kitchen," said Maggie Leahy, World Central Kitchen's Director of Donor Relations. "Our work is powered by people like the Cboe associates who have chosen to make an impact in this important anniversary year." 

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Angela Tu

Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

1-312-786-7559

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]








Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets

