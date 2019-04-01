Cboe Global Markets Plans Listing of Options on Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)

CHICAGO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced it plans to list options on Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), the fast-growing multimodal transportation network.

Cboe anticipates trading in options on Lyft will begin on Thursday, April 4, once the underlying stock has been certified as meeting all of Cboe's applicable exchanges' listing criteria.

The company plans to list Lyft options on its four options exchanges – Cboe Options Exchange, Cboe C2 Options Exchange, Cboe BZX Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

Underlying shares of Class A common stock of Lyft began trading on Nasdaq on Friday, March 29, after an initial public offering on Thursday, March 28, in which they were priced at $72 a share.

The expected Designated Primary Market Maker (DPM) for options on Lyft at Cboe Options Exchange will be Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC., and IMC Financial Markets is the expected DPM on the Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­­­

