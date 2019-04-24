Cboe Global Markets Plans Listing of Options on Pinterest (PINS), Zoom Video Communications (ZM) on April 25

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced it plans to list options on both Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), a social media company known for its lifestyle photos, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), a video and web conferencing company, on Thursday, April 25.

The company plans to list the options for both companies on its four options exchanges – Cboe Options Exchange, Cboe C2 Options Exchange, Cboe BZX Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

Underlying shares of Class A common stock of Pinterest began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 18, after an initial public offering on Wednesday, April 17, in which they were priced at $19 a share.

Underlying shares of Class A common stock of Zoom Video Communications also were priced in an initial public offering on Wednesday, April 17, at $36 a share, and began trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, April 18.

The expected Designated Primary Market Maker (DPM) for options on Pinterest at Cboe Options Exchange will be Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Citadel Securities LLC will be the expected DPM on the Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

For options on Zoom Video Communications, the expected Designated Primary Market Maker (DPM) at Cboe Options Exchange will be Citadel Securities LLC, and Susquehanna Securities LLC will be the expected DPM on the Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

