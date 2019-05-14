Cboe Global Markets Plans Listing of Options on Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), on Thursday, May 16

CHICAGO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today said it plans to list options on Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), a ride-share company, on Thursday, May 16, once the underlying stock has been certified as meeting all of Cboe's applicable exchanges' listing criteria.

The company plans to list the options on its four options exchanges – Cboe Options Exchange, Cboe C2 Options Exchange, Cboe BZX Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

Underlying shares of Uber common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 10, after an initial public offering on Thursday, May 9, in which the shares were priced at $45 a share.

The expected Designated Primary Market Maker (DPM) for options on Uber at Cboe Options Exchange is Citadel Securities, LLC, and Susquehanna Securities is the expected DPM on the Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­­­

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact









Suzanne Cosgrove Angela Tu Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-312-786-7123 +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 cosgrove@cboe.com atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com

CBOE-O

Cboe®, CFE®, Cboe Volatility Index® and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSMand Cboe Futures ExchangeSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com

