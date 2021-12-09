Cboe Global Markets Recognized as a Certified Transparent Company™

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, is pleased to announce it has received designation as a Certified Transparent Company™ from Transparency Invest, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency.

Transparency Invest awards this certification to companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, as measured by its six Key Performance Indicators: Transparency Standards®, Terms, Total Accountability, Transparent Cost™, Truth and Trust. According to Transparency Invest, Certified Transparent Companies "meet the highest standards of verified transparency, accountability and trust." Upon completing its assessment of Cboe's business, Transparency Invest ranked Cboe in the top one percent for organizational transparency of publicly traded global companies.

Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, said: "Cboe Global Markets' mission is to operate a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables all participants to define a sustainable financial future. Our guiding principles, which include active transparency, are foundational to all that we do. This certification is testament to Cboe's deep commitment to transparency and strong track record of delivering solutions that create value for all of our stakeholders."

In recent years, Cboe has continued to expand its global reach and influence as it executes on its strategy to build one of the world's largest securities and derivatives networks, to create value and drive growth. As Cboe broadens its operations on a global scale, it remains committed to its core values of Active Transparency, Superior Service, Competitive Spirit, Creative Collaboration and Good Citizenship, and conducting its activities with the highest standards of integrity.

Angelo Evangelou, Chief Policy Officer of Cboe Global Markets, said: "At Cboe, we have always believed that transparency and trust are of vital importance and should be at the core of all the markets and businesses globally where we operate. We are proud to be recognized as a Certified Transparent Company and will remain committed to our mission to promote fair and transparent markets that benefit all investors."

"Certified Transparent Companies like Cboe prioritize culture and collaboration, while using innovation to serve the marketplace. We couldn't be more delighted to recognize Cboe's continued commitment to transparency", said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency Invest. "Providing leadership in transparency will allow Cboe to continue to positively impact their customers, partners and policymakers and uniquely define the markets of tomorrow."

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

