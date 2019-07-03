Cboe Global Markets Reports June 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported June monthly trading volume and provided selected revenue per contract (RPC) guidance for the second quarter of 2019.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of June and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

June June % May % June June % 2019 2018 Chg 2019 Chg 2019 2018 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 21

22

124 125

Total Volume 141,989 148,155 -4.2% 178,540 -20.5% 888,274 1,008,700 -11.9% Total ADV 7,099 7,055 0.6% 8,115 -12.5% 7,163 8,070 -11.2% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 21

22

124 125

Total Volume 4,132 5,661 -27.0% 7,514 -45.0% 30,326 38,941 -22.1% Total ADV 207 270 -23.4% 342 -39.5% 245 312 -21.5% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 21

22

124 125

Total Volume 22,039 27,028 -18.5% 25,199 -12.5% 142,148 172,938 -17.8% Total ADV 1,102 1,287 -14.4% 1,145 -3.8% 1,146 1,384 -17.1% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 21

23

126 127

Total Notional Value € 157,399 € 228,970 -31.3% € 186,892 -15.8% € 1,101,199 € 1,353,588 -18.6% Total ADNV € 7,870 € 10,903 -27.8% € 8,126 -3.1% € 8,740 € 10,658 -18.0% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 21

23

128 129

Total Notional Value $661,640 $793,695 -16.6% $760,188 -13.0% $4,414,111 $5,157,063 -14.4% Total ADNV $33,082 $37,795 -12.5% $33,052 0.1% $34,485 $39,977 -13.7%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

Mini-SPX Options Trading Records Set in June

The Cboe Mini-SPX option contract (ticker symbol XSP), is an index option product designed to track the underlying S&P 500 Index. Mini-SPX options trading set a new monthly record in June 2019 with more than 2.15 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous record set in May 2019 of 1.55 million contracts. Average daily volume (ADV) also reached a new all-time high in June 2019 with 107,745 contracts, up 50.8 percent from the previous high set in April 2019. Open interest for the product reached a new all-time high of 3.02 million contracts in June 2019, continuing the upward trend from May 2019's previous record of 2.35 million.

Mini-SPX options are 1/10th the size of the standard S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contract. Cboe lists Mini-SPX options on both Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange. For more information, visit www.cboe.com/XSP.

Second-Quarter 2019 Selected RPC Guidance

The company currently expects average RPC for total options and multi-listed options for the second quarter of 2019 to be in line with the amounts noted below for the two months ended May 31, 2019. RPC for index options for the second quarter is expected to be 0.5 percent to 1.0 percent above the two-month average noted below, reflecting a higher mix of SPX options contracts in June relative to the volume mix for the two months ended May 31, 2019. The RPC for futures for the second quarter is expected to be in 0.5 percent to 1.0 percent higher than the two-month average noted below, reflecting lower volume-related rebates in June. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2019, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX Options Exchanges and Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In Dollars) Two-

Months

Ended 2Q19 Guidance

vs.

Two-month Avg Three-Months Ended Product: May-19

May-19 Apr-19 Mar-18 Feb-18 Multiply-Listed Options (Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX) $0.058 In line $0.059 $0.061 $0.067 $0.074 Index Options (Cboe and C2) $0.731 0.5% to 1.0% above $0.728 $0.724 $0.730 $0.745 Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract $0.239 In line $0.238 $0.233 $0.240 $0.262 Futures (CFE) $1.731 0.5% to 1.0% above $1.731 $1.761 $1.739 $1.735

Debt Repayment

The company stated that it repaid $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 1.950% Senior Notes, maturing on June 28, 2019, with cash on hand.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

