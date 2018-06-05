Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2018 Trading Volume

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of

January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

May May % April % May May % 2018 2017 Chg 2018 Chg 2018 2017 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

21

104 103

Total Volume 147,634 154,862 -4.7% 158,305 -6.7% 860,545 716,323 20.1% Total ADV 6,711 7,039 -4.7% 7,538 -11.0% 8,274 6,955 19.0% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

21

104 103

Total Volume 5,357 6,716 -20.2% 5,484 -2.3% 33,280 28,263 17.7% Total ADV 244 305 -20.2% 261 -6.8% 320 274 16.6% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

21

104 103

Total Volume 27,551 28,277 -2.6% 28,208 -2.3% 145,909 133,845 9.0% Total ADV 1,252 1,285 -2.6% 1,343 -6.8% 1,403 1,299 8.0% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

20

106 106

Total Notional Value € 241,301 € 234,534 2.9% € 203,967 18.3% € 1,124,618 € 1,069,231 5.2% Total ADNV € 10,491 € 10,197 2.9% € 10,198 2.9% € 10,610 € 10,087 5.2% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

21

108 108

Total Notional Value $940,274 $647,249 45.3% $762,953 23.2% $4,363,368 $3,073,962 41.9% Total ADNV $40,881 $28,141 45.3% $36,331 12.5% $40,402 $28,463 41.9%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

