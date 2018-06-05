Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2018 Trading Volume

- Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over 2017

- May ADV in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options up 17% over 2017

- May ADV in global FX up 45% over 2017

CHICAGO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported May monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of May statistics.  Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of

January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017. 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

May

May

%

April

%

May

May

%

2018

2017

Chg

2018

Chg

2018

2017

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

21

104

103

Total Volume 

147,634

154,862

-4.7%

158,305

-6.7%

860,545

716,323

20.1%

Total ADV 

6,711

7,039

-4.7%

7,538

-11.0%

8,274

6,955

19.0%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

21

104

103

Total Volume

5,357

6,716

-20.2%

5,484

-2.3%

33,280

28,263

17.7%

Total ADV 

244

305

-20.2%

261

-6.8%

320

274

16.6%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

21

104

103

Total Volume

27,551

28,277

-2.6%

28,208

-2.3%

145,909

133,845

9.0%

Total ADV

1,252

1,285

-2.6%

1,343

-6.8%

1,403

1,299

8.0%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

20

106

106

Total Notional Value

€ 241,301

€ 234,534

2.9%

€ 203,967

18.3%

€ 1,124,618

€ 1,069,231

5.2%

Total ADNV

€ 10,491

€ 10,197

2.9%

€ 10,198

2.9%

€ 10,610

€ 10,087

5.2%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

21

108

108

Total Notional Value

$940,274

$647,249

45.3%

$762,953

23.2%

$4,363,368

$3,073,962

41.9%

Total ADNV

$40,881

$28,141

45.3%

$36,331

12.5%

$40,402

$28,463

41.9%

ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

­­­Media Contacts

Analyst Contact





Suzanne Cosgrove

Hannah Randall

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8809

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

cosgrove@cboe.com

hrandall@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com






CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-may-2018-trading-volume-300660440.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

