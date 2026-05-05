Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for April 2026

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, today reported April trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Apr 2026 Apr 2025 % Chg Mar

2026 %

Chg Apr 2026 Apr 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 14,374 13,260 8.4 % 14,203 1.2 % 14,051 13,372 5.1 % Index options (contracts, k) 6,257 5,087 23.0 % 6,876 -9.0 % 6,167 4,853 27.1 % Futures (contracts, k)1 222 309 -28.0 % 338 -34.1 % 268 265 1.1 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,677 2,118 -20.8 % 2,048 -18.1 % 1,890 1,765 7.1 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 220 125 75.7 % 240 -8.4 % 242 100 142.8 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 195,488 170,517 14.6 % 203,135 -3.8 % 210,630 162,357 29.7 % European Equities (€, mn) 16,624 17,410 -4.5 % 18,629 -10.8 % 17,122 14,684 16.6 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,125 1,047 7.4 % 1,318 -14.7 % 1,181 873 35.3 % Global FX ($, mn) 57,873 65,340 -11.4 % 79,865 -27.5 % 67,171 55,398 21.3 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 141,289 167,213 -15.5 % 169,513 -16.7 % 576,006 579,285 -0.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,285 1,099 16.9 % 1,431 -10.2 % 5,216 4,300 21.3 %



























1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

April 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's proprietary index options set a single-day record on April 14 with 9.0 million contracts traded.

S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a single-day record on April 17 with 6.7 million contracts traded.

Several areas across the business saw the second-highest monthly ADV on record, including Cboe's proprietary index options (6.3 million), SPX options (5.0 million), mini-SPX options (XSP) (188 thousand contracts), and trading during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET) (175 thousand contracts).

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-V

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Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

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There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at: https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.