Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for January 2026

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported January monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain January trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Jan 2026 Jan 2025 % Chg Dec

2025 %

Chg Jan 2026 Jan 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 14,093 13,151 7.2 % 11,550 22.0 % 14,093 13,151 7.2 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,477 4,535 20.8 % 5,047 8.5 % 5,477 4,535 20.8 % Futures (contracts, k)1 230 220 4.6 % 179 28.5 % 230 220 4.6 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,872 1,637 14.3 % 1,415 32.3 % 1,872 1,637 14.3 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 241 83 189.5 % 161 49.6 % 241 83 189.5 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 239,258 159,211 50.3 % 188,508 26.9 % 239,258 159,211 50.3 % European Equities (€, mn) 15,218 11,423 33.2 % 10,449 45.6 % 15,218 11,423 33.2 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,041 651 60.0 % 876 18.8 % 1,041 651 60.0 % Global FX ($, mn) 67,233 50,312 33.6 % 51,528 30.5 % 67,233 50,312 33.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 123,562 122,939 0.5 % 90,719 36.2 % 123,562 122,939 0.5 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,234 1,050 17.6 % 1,143 8.0 % 1,234 1,050 17.6 %



























1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

January 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

A record 287 thousand S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contracts traded during Cboe's Global Trading Hours session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET) on January 20, eclipsing the previous record set in April 2025.

Mini-SPX (XSP) options set a monthly volume record in January, with an ADV of 150 thousand contracts.

European Equities

Cboe Europe Periodic Auctions achieved a record monthly average daily notional value (ADNV) of €5.3 billion.

Global FX

Global FX set a new aggregate monthly ADNV record of $67.2 billion, driven by records in spot ADNV ($63.3 billion) and Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) Non-Deliverable Forwards ADNV ($3.9 billion).

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com .

