Cboe Global Markets to Launch Cboe One Options Feed, A New, Real-Time U.S. Options Market Data Solution

Consolidated, real-time U.S. options pricing from the largest U.S. options exchange operator

Through a single market data feed, Cboe One Options Feed will publish aggregated BBO of all displayed orders for securities traded on Cboe's four options exchanges

Aims to meet investor demand for a cost-effective alternative to existing offerings

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced it expects to launch the Cboe One Options Feed, beginning March 1, 2023, subject to regulatory approval. Through a single market data feed, the new data offering will provide a comprehensive, real-time view of U.S. options pricing derived from the largest U.S. options exchange operator.

Cboe operates four U.S. options exchanges – the Cboe Options, C2 Options, EDGX Options and BZX Options Exchanges – which together account for approximately 31 percent1 of all U.S. options trading volume and collectively, can provide a representative view into U.S. options trading.

The new Cboe One Options Feed will deliver real-time quote and trade information consolidated from all four Cboe U.S. options exchanges by aggregating the best bid and offer (BBO) of all displayed orders for equity, ETF and index options traded on the four exchanges.

Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President, Data and Digital Solutions at Cboe Global Markets, said: "The launch of the Cboe One Options Feed aims to address the growth of the U.S. options market, which has seen the emergence of a new generation of investors that is increasingly utilizing options-based strategies in their portfolios. Real-time pricing is an essential component of the investing and trading process, and customers are seeking more choice in how they receive options market data. As the largest U.S. options exchange operator, Cboe is uniquely positioned to bring a high-quality, cost-effective and reliable alternative to existing offerings that will help investors gain a comprehensive view of the U.S. options market."

Arianne Adams, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, said: "Since creating the first U.S. options exchange 50 years ago, Cboe has built and now operates some of the world's largest, most trusted and resilient markets, where investors globally come to express their views and hedge their risk. We remain committed to providing our customers with best-in-class exchange platforms, tradable products and market data. The Cboe One Options Feed is another solution that will provide customers with the real-time information they need to trade with confidence."

The launch of the Cboe One Options Feed complements Cboe's existing offering of the Cboe One U.S. Equities Feed and Cboe One Canada Feed, which provide comprehensive, real-time U.S. and Canadian equities market data, respectively. Cboe One Options Feed will deliver consolidated quote and trade information using the same protocol and message structure as the Cboe One U.S. and Canadian Equities Feeds.

The Cboe One Options Feed will be made available on-premise in Cboe's primary and secondary data centers in Secaucus, New Jersey and Chicago, Illinois and in applicable Cboe Point of Presence ("PoP") locations. In addition, the Feed will be made available in multiple locations worldwide through Cboe Global Cloud, a cloud-based data streaming service, with various secure connectivity options in a future release. For additional technical information, please see here.

1 As of February 14, 2023

