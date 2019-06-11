Cboe to Host 2019 Risk Management Conference Europe in September

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, will host its 8th annual Cboe® Risk Management Conference (RMC) Europe from Monday, 9 September through Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, at the Andaz Hotel in Munich, Germany. This will be the first time Cboe's highly-acclaimed Risk Management Conference will be hosted in Germany.

Each year, top traders, strategists and researchers from leading institutions attend Cboe RMC Europe to learn the latest in investment risk management.

Registration and hotel information is available at www.cboermceurope.com. A detailed agenda with session topics and speakers will be posted soon. The website also features information from previous conferences, including video interviews with presenters, select presentations and event agendas.

Please inquire about discounts for qualified end-users and complimentary registration for financial journalists. Registration in advance is required and space is limited.

About the Cboe Risk Management Conference

The annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMCSM) is the premier financial industry conference designed for institutional users of equity derivatives, options and volatility products.

Cboe RMC is an educational forum dedicated to exploring the latest products and strategies for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility for institutional investors. Cboe RMC brings together top traders, investors, strategists and researchers, enabling participants to learn the state of the art in portfolio management from highly regarded industry experts.

Cboe RMC's agenda covers a variety of concepts, challenging attendees to think differently about how they manage positions, employ hedging techniques, utilize equity derivatives, and model and trade volatility. Topics ranging from basic derivatives applications to advanced trading concepts are current and relevant. See www.cboermc.com for additional information.*

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

*Agenda and speakers may be subject to change.

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM and RMCSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

