Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund (ENGIX) Named Leading Structured Investment of the Year

"We looked at more than 13,000 transactions for the awards, and Cboe Vest's Enhanced Growth structured mutual fund stood out from what was a very large crowd because of its innovative use of structuring technology. The basic idea is very familiar from structured notes, but integrating this approach into a mutual fund format is something genuinely new," said Peter Heap, editor and publisher at Prospect News.

Heap added: "We were also impressed by the response from investors, as indicated by the almost $39 million of interest for the fund, and the overall assets that have been raised by Cboe Vest in this and similar products."

The Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund provides financial advisors with access to a strategy, formerly found only in structured notes, for clients who are seeking enhanced portfolio growth. It seeks to track the returns, before fees and expenses, of a portfolio of Enhanced Growth Options Strategies on the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the Cboe S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Index Balanced Series (SPEN). The Enhanced Growth Options Strategy seeks to provide two-to-one enhanced returns on the appreciation of the S&P 500 Index up to a capped level, while providing one-to-one exposure to losses.

Karan Sood, CEO of Cboe Vest, commented: "We are honored to receive this accolade from Structured Products Association and Prospect News for the Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund. In addition to being highly innovative, this and our other target outcome investment strategies are the first such products launched in this space."

For more information about the Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund, visit https://www.cboevestfunds.com/enhance-enrich.

About Cboe Vest

Cboe Vest Financial LLC, is an asset management subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBOE), the holding company of the Cboe Options Exchange, which is the largest US options exchange and creator of listed options. Cboe Vest offers unique "Target Outcome" solutions for protection, growth, income and absolute return needs in investment portfolios. Such solutions are available as Cboe Vest Mutual Funds, Cboe Vest ETFs or customizable managed accounts / sub-advisory services. For more information, please visit cboevest.com or follow us on Twitter @CboeVest.

DISCLOSURES

Investors should consider the investment objectives, potential risks, management fees and charges, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information is contained in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-505-VEST (8378) or by visiting cboevestfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Distributed by First Dominion Capital Corp., Richmond, VA. Member FINRA.

RISKS. There are risks involved with investing, including loss of principal. Derivative Securities Risk. The Fund could experience a loss if derivatives do not perform as anticipated, or are not correlated with the performance of other investments which are used to hedge, or if the Fund is unable to liquidate a position because of an illiquid secondary market. FLEX Options Risk. The Fund bears the risk that the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) will be unable or unwilling to perform its obligations under the FLEX Options contracts. New Fund Risk. Investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Fund may not be successful in implementing their investment strategies. Trading On Select Exchanges: The funds will direct all broker-dealers to not effect transactions in options on any Cboe Exchanges until appropriate exemptive and/or no-action relief is obtained from the SEC. Please see the prospectus for more information regarding these and other risks associated with the Fund.

