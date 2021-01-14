CBORD expands mobile credential support to include Android phones

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBORD, the leading provider of higher education and healthcare campus technology solutions, today announced expansion of mobile credential support to include Android™ phones. Students, faculty and staff on participating campuses can now use an Android phone to conveniently, safely and securely access campus buildings, purchase meals and more.

This technology enables universities to provide a secure campus-issued credential that can be remotely and instantly issued, revoked and reactivated within the CBORD ID card software. This helps institutions prevent fraud while offering convenience and safer, healthier transactions. CBORD has extended these capabilities to Android phones by engaging its partner ecosystem - including Google, Allegion, NXP Semiconductors and HID Global - to deliver the Android solution.

Vanderbilt University is the first CBORD school to offer students, faculty and staff the ability to add mobile campus IDs to Android phones. Mobile credentials can be used anywhere a plastic ID card is used, both on and off campus. Once provisioned, users simply present their device to NFC-enabled readers to pay for food, vending or laundry, or open exterior and interior doors to campus buildings and residence halls.

"After the incredibly successful launch last semester of mobile credentials for our iPhone and Apple Watch users, we knew we needed a solution for our Android users," said Mark Brown, director of business services technology at Vanderbilt University. "We are excited to now offer Android users this convenience and security as they go about the Vanderbilt campus with their smartphone."

CBORD is the only technology provider to allow universities to leverage open APIs to provision mobile credentials through a university's own mobile application, rather than requiring students, faculty and staff to download a separate app. Campuses also have the flexibility to provision contactless mobile IDs through CBORD's GET app.

"Since we launched mobile credentials in 2019 with iPhone and Apple Watch, students and schools have loved the contactless technology for its convenience and security," said Jim Hoefflin, CBORD president. "In light of COVID-19, the desire for contactless technology across campus is driven by a new level of urgency to reduce the passing of physical cards. The support of Android mobile credentials further extends the contactless experience across the student population."

CBORD is working with additional partners to expand the use of mobile credentials in higher education. To learn how your campus can launch mobile credentials, visit cbord.com/gocontactless.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About CBORD

CBORD powers technology solutions for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses enabling users to create optimal experiences for their students, patients, employees and residents. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD has pioneered software for dining operations, nutrition analysis, security, card systems and housing for over forty years.

CBORD operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (ROP), a diversified technology company with annual revenues of $5.4 billion. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Roper is a component of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 Indexes.

Discover more solutions for colleges and universities on CBORD's website.

SOURCE CBORD