CBOSS Earns State Of Ohio Long-Term Contract

"CBOSS is a long-time trusted partner with the State and this contract confirms the strength of our ongoing relationship," says Kathleen Duganne, Director of Operations at CBOSS. "Our new long-term contract replaces our previous long-term contract and is the result of our successful competitive bid in the RFP solicitation process. This new contract recognizes our expertise in the technology marketplace and our valued role as a service provider."

This CBOSS solution provides a common base for agencies entering the online payment space from both a technical and business process perspective. The solution also enables smaller agencies and local governments to leverage transaction volume with the entire state.

"Our capabilities," explains Duganne, "enable this custom solution to be scalable from the smallest of agencies with dozens of transactions per month, to large agencies with tens of thousands of transactions per month, with high levels of security, performance and availability."

One of the new product features is called the "CPP Wallet." This feature adds the functionality for CBOSS clients to provide their customers the option to save multiple payment methods for future use. After a customer's "Wallet" is established, the client's customer has the opportunity to create additional payment methods and delete existing stored payment methods. Customers can securely store and manage payment information for all supported payment types. Learn more here

"Based on decades of experience," adds Duganne, "this contract is an example of how we continue to successfully partner with hundreds of companies across all segments of the economy, such as those in government, healthcare, and the private sector."

CBOSS, based in Poland, Ohio, delivers solutions to a range of businesses and clients in the United States and Latin America.

CBOSS assures the integrity of its solutions by audited compliance with the requirements and principles of PCI-DSS, SOC 1, and SOC 2.

About CBOSS

The expertise of CBOSS' specialists empowers all of its clients to focus on their core business, including industry segments such as services, manufacturing, non-profit sector and education. Solutions include online payment processing, web applications and business process automation. Since 1994 over 700 businesses and government agencies across the United States and Latin America have looked to CBOSS to deliver feature-rich services and solutions that are cost-effective, reliable and secure. CBOSS is a validated PCI Compliant Level 1 Service Provider for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), which provides the highest levels of security for e-commerce and other e-payment processing services Visit them at www.cboss.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboss-earns-state-of-ohio-long-term-contract-300668772.html

SOURCE CBOSS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cboss.com

