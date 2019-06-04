CBOSS, Inc. announces the completion of data center migration with Iron Mountain Data Centers

"CBOSS takes security and standards compliance very seriously, which is why we are partnering with IMDC ," said Kathleen Duganne, Director of Operations at CBOSS, Inc. "IMDC's compliance framework for administering PCI-DSS and SOC 1 / SOC 2 controls aligns perfectly with the CBOSS compliance framework. This simplifies reporting and ensures requirements are met all the time." Along with CBOSS's choice in security, their choice in data centers leverages IMDC's high efficiency data center designs. This infrastructure makes it cost effective to offer maximum capacity, scalability, and redundancy for critical systems and services.

With this new partnership, CBOSS has significantly expanded its scalability, eliminating barriers to serving customer needs on any size or scale; all without reducing redundancy or availability. CBOSS has used IMDC's network to position themselves for maximum availability and disaster recovery capability. As well as collocating in multiple geo dispersed Tier III data centers within the continental U.S. This helps CBOSS minimize the impacts of threats on virtually any scale, keeping them ready to serve their customers, in almost any circumstance.

ABOUT CBOSS

CBOSS, based in Poland, Ohio, delivers solutions to a range of businesses and clients in the United States and Latin America. The expertise of CBOSS' specialists empowers all of its clients to focus on their core business, including industry segments such as services, manufacturing, non-profit sector and education. Solutions include online payment processing, web applications and business process automation. Since 1994 over 700 businesses and government agencies across the United States and Latin America have looked to CBOSS to deliver feature-rich services and solutions that are cost-effective, reliable and secure. CBOSS is a validated PCI Compliant Level 1 Service Provider for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), which provides the highest levels of security for e-commerce and other e-payment processing services. Additionally, CBOSS is audited annually for both the existence and effectiveness of its controls on financial processing and reporting under the AICPA SSAE18 SOC 1 for Service Organizations and for the effectiveness of its controls protecting both the security and availability of critical systems under the AICPA SSAE18 SOC 2 for Service Organizations.

