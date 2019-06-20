CBOSS, Inc. expands, looking to add new clients in Healthcare, Government and Education

"Our clients have largely been from the government and healthcare sectors. We want to expand our offerings into the education sector and beyond," said Kathleen Duganne, Director of Operations at CBOSS, Inc. "Our services are flexible and can be integrated into any organization easily. We have streamlined the onboarding process to remove the worry."

As an industry leader in secure payment portals since 1997, CBOSS, Inc. continues to grow, while maintaining the dedicated customer service of a small business. No other payment gateway offers the same combination of a big corporation's industry leading technology with the dedicated service and support of a small business.

If you are interested in working with CBOSS, please contact Senior Account Manager Louis Isabella Lisabella@cbossinc.com



To learn more about CBOSS, Inc. and any future product announcements, visit www.cboss.com

ABOUT CBOSS

CBOSS, based in Poland, Ohio, delivers solutions to a range of businesses and clients in the United States and Latin America. The expertise of CBOSS' specialists empowers all of its clients to focus on their core business, including industry segments such as services, manufacturing, non-profit sector and education. Solutions include online payment processing, web applications and business process automation. Since 1994 over 700 businesses and government agencies across the United States and Latin America have looked to CBOSS to deliver feature-rich services and solutions that are cost-effective, reliable and secure. CBOSS is a validated PCI Compliant Level 1 Service Provider for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), which provides the highest levels of security for e-commerce and other e-payment processing services. Additionally, CBOSS is audited annually for both the existence and effectiveness of its controls on financial processing and reporting under the AICPA SSAE18 SOC 1 for Service Organizations and for the effectiveness of its controls protecting both the security and availability of critical systems under the AICPA SSAE18 SOC 2 for Service Organizations.

