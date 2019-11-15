CBR Announces New Pediatric Genetic Screening Test on World Cord Blood Day

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining in the World Cord Blood Day celebration, CBR, the global leader in newborn stem cell banking, announced today a new genetic service developed over the past couple of years as part of a strategic alliance with Sema4. As a patient-centered health intelligence company and leading innovator within the genomic testing industry, Sema4 collaborated with CBR to launch ReadyGen™, a highly accurate genetic screening test that analyzes a child's DNA for more than 200 conditions that can affect children before the age of 10. These conditions are currently addressable through medication, dietary modification, newborn stem cell transplant or other therapies, especially when detected early in a child's life. Parents can order ReadyGen™ online and all orders will be reviewed and approved by a physician to ensure they are medically appropriate for the child.

Additionally, ReadyGen™ will include a pharmacogenetic analysis that provides information on response variability to over 40 medications that may be prescribed during childhood. This personalized report will be provided to the child's pediatrician to allow parents and physicians to know whether a child is likely to experience side effects or sensitivity to some medications. Early detection of certain genetic variants may help prevent serious side effects because physicians can use the results from this test to guide the selection and dosing of certain therapies when treating pediatric patients.

"We have been working closely with Sema4 for the past several years and have been continually impressed by their scientifically robust processes and commitment to quality patient care," said Dr. Jaime Shamonki, CBR's Chief Medical Officer. "We are dedicated to helping our clients proactively care for their families through traditional and emerging stem cell therapies. ReadyGen represents the next generation of services we intend to provide to help our clients protect their children in a timely, meaningful and personalized manner."

Dr. James Coffin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sema4, commented: "We are pleased to expand our relationship with CBR to include extensive, proactive pediatric testing. We believe that combining Sema4's foundation in advanced genomics and health intelligence with CBR's commitment to delivering optimal care has led to an excellent solution for families utilizing CBR services."

CBR is a main pillar of the California Cryobank Life Sciences organization, which also includes California Cryobank and Donor Egg Bank USA – two industry-leading donor tissue banks currently using the Sema4 carrier screening panel for sperm and egg donor screening. California Cryobank Life Sciences is owned by GI Partners, a private investment firm based in San Francisco.

About CBR®

As part of California Cryobank Life Sciences, CBR® is the world's largest newborn stem cell storage company. Founded in 1992, CBR is entrusted by parents with storing nearly 900,000 newborn stem cell units in its 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art Tucson, AZ facility. CBR is dedicated to advancing the clinical application of cord blood and cord tissue stem cells by heavily investing in research and development and collaborating with industry partners to establish novel uses for these powerful biological resources. For more information, visit www.cordblood.com.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company founded on the idea that more information, deeper analysis, and increased engagement will improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease. Sema4 is dedicated to transforming healthcare by building dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories, starting in the areas of reproductive health and oncology. Centrellis™, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all. For more information, visit sema4.com

