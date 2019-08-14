CBRE to Market +1 MSF Spec Bulk Distribution Center, Aero Commerce Center for Hillwood and Al. Neyer

CINCINNATI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood, a Perot company, and partner, Cincinnati-based developer and design-builder Al. Neyer, is in the final planning stages on Aero Commerce Center, a bulk distribution center located on 55 acres at the corner of KY-18 and Aero Parkway in Florence, Kentucky directly south of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The building will feature more than one million square feet of 36 foot clear, Class A industrial space upon completion. The site will include 589 automobile parking spaces and up to 259 trailer parking spaces.

"We are pleased to begin developing this strategic and well-located asset. Together with our joint venture partner, Al. Neyer, we look forward to meeting the demand in the Northern Kentucky industrial submarket," said Todd Blanton, Hillwood's marketing director for the region.

Mike Lowe, senior vice president with CBRE, will represent Hillwood in leasing efforts. "This is the premier industrial opportunity in the region for companies needing access to the rest of the Midwest," said Mr. Lowe.

Aero Commerce Center is ideally situated to enhance distribution and supply-chain networks, with direct access to nearby air cargo hubs, the greater Cincinnati market, and surrounding Midwest. It is located among one of the most robust interstate highway systems with convenient access to I-71, I-75, and I-275.

"Based on our previous successes with similar developments, I am confident that this facility will positively impact the region and its local economies as our others have," said Kurt Nelson, senior vice president and market leader in Cincinnati. "In the past, we have been able to attract industry-leading corporations, and we are confident that we will do the same with Aero Commerce Center."

The Cincinnati industrial market has been on a historic run, with record-low vacancy rates, growing rents, and increased investor demand.

"We have seen an unprecedented amount of activity in Cincinnati's industrial market in recent years, and users continue to look to expand," said Lowe. "We expect this activity to continue for the foreseeable future, and few locations will provide opportunity similar to Aero Commerce Center."

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional buildings and land and collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as developers to execute and invest throughout a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships and forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet the logistics, distribution and manufacturing demands of evolving markets. For more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availabilities across the U.S. and E.U., visit Hillwood.com.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The company has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About Al. Neyer

For 125 years, Al. Neyer has offered a full-range of real estate development and design-build construction solutions for commercial clients. Established in 1894 and employee-owned since 2014, the company specializes in urban mixed-use developments and build-to-suit commercial spaces including corporate headquarters, medical office buildings, multi-unit residential, and industrial facilities. Al. Neyer is continually recognized for its ability to collaborate and provide greater value, high-quality, and faster project delivery. Al. Neyer is headquartered in Cincinnati, has offices in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Raleigh and serves a local, regional and national client base. More information about the company can be found at www.neyer.com.

