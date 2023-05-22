CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $23.8 Billion by 2027 at a 6.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) security market is expected to grow from $17.39 billion in 2022 to $18.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) security market is expected to reach $23.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The growing terrorism threat is expected to propel the growth of the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security market going forward. Terrorism entails using or threatening violence to instill terror and fear to achieve particular political or social goals. The application of CRBN security increases border and customs control security, in addition to the security of key international instruments in preventing CRBN terrorism and detecting illicit trafficking of CBRN weapons and materials.

For instance, in March 2022, according to Global Terrorism Index (GTI), a report published annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), an Australia-based Institute, the global terrorist attacks increased to 5,226 in 2021 where Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 48% of global terrorism deaths. Additionally, according to the US Customs and Border Protection Enforcement Statistics 2022, the total enforcement action increased from 646,822 in 2020 to 2,493,721 in 2022. Therefore, the growing terrorism threat is driving the growth of the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security market. Major companies operating in the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2023, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a US-based department of Health and Human Services (HHS) office launched the RePAIR, a (Repurposing and Advancing Innovations Against Rad/Nuc Threats) program to repurpose existing therapeutics as potential medical countermeasures against injuries caused by radiological and nuclear incidents.

The RePAIR programme is an essential part of BARDA's multi-year strategy and the most recent step in the country's ongoing efforts to increase its capacity to respond to health security threats. Effective pharmacological countermeasures are necessary to reduce the significant morbidity and mortality caused by the systemic, multi-organ illnesses of ARS. Following a radioactive or nuclear incident, these medical countermeasures must be readily available at a variety of treatment venues, including pharmacies and hospitals.



In Feb 2021, Spectra Holdings, a US-based real estate investment and development firm acquires Argon corp, for an undisclosed deal amount. with this acquisition, the company will become a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly developed avionics solutions, for the defense technology industry. Argon Corp is a US-based defense and space manufacturing company that provides CBRN and HazMat security training Systems.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for cbrn (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The cbrn (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of covid 19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Chemical Security; Biological Security; Radiological Security; Nuclear Security

2) By Function: Decontamination; Protection; Detection; Simulation

3) By Application: Military; Law Enforcement



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Characteristics



3. CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Trends And Strategies



4. CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Size And Growth



6. CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Segmentation

7. CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Regional And Country Analysis



