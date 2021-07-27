CBRS 5G RAN Investments to Approach $0.5 B to $1.0 B, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the overall CBRS market sentiment remains healthy and cumulative 2020-2025 CBRS 5G RAN investments are projected to approach $0.5 B to 1.0 B.

"Again, we have made some near-term downward adjustments to the CBRS forecast, to reflect slower than expected year-to-date LTE CBRS base station adoption," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst at the Dell'Oro Group. "At the same time, activity is on the rise with interesting use cases forming around multiple verticals, adding confidence enterprise and private deployments will comprise a greater share of the overall CBRS market over time," continued Pongratz.

Other highlights from the CBRS RAN July 2021 5-Year Forecast Report:

LTE is projected to drive the lion share of the investments over the near term while 5G NR based CBRS capex will dominate by 2025.

The size of the CBRS RAN market in the outer years remains fairly unchanged, with CBRS RAN revenues accounting for five percent of the North American RAN (CBRS, Millimeter Wave, and Other Sub 6 GHz) market by 2025.

percent of the North American RAN (CBRS, Millimeter Wave, and Other Sub 6 GHz) market by 2025. Fixed Wireless Access and capacity augmentation for MBB applications are dominating the CBRS RAN capex mix initially while the enterprise share is expected to improve in the outer part of the forecast period.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Advanced Research: Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Report offers an overview of the CBRS LTE and 5G NR potential with a 5-year forecast for the CBRS RAN market by technology, location, and market. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

