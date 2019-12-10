CBRS Equipment Market Set to Sail, Will Round $850M in 2024

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Mobile Experts released a new report on CBRS Infrastructure and Devices.

According to Mobile Experts, full commercialization of the CBRS spectrum is just around the corner as the equipment manufacturers and solution providers eagerly anticipate approval of Initial Commercial Deployment (ICD) results. Both operator- and enterprise-driven applications and use cases continue to drive the CBRS/OnGo market activities.

Mobile Experts

"There's a clear near-term opportunity in fixed wireless deployment leveraging the new CBRS spectrum by major operators like AT&T and local Wireless ISPs," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "Mobile operators will be motivated by network capacity expansion through carrier aggregation of the CBRS small cell layer similar to its use of LAA—especially Verizon, which stands out as somewhat 'spectrum-starved' relative to peers. Cable operators are looking to reduce MVNO costs by directing mobile subscriber traffic to their own CBRS network, and enterprise-driven private LTE (think surveillance cameras, IoT sensors, and other mission-critical applications) will drive adoption at key venues."

Mobile Experts foresees CBRS-ready smartphones, such as the latest top-tier handsets from Apple, Samsung, LG, etc. to reach a meaningful penetration of the installed base during the 2022-2023 timeframe. As that manifests, the neutral host in-building cellular application will motivate the market further.

"The CBRS equipment market, including small cell infrastructure end devices, excluding smartphones, will grow from less than $50M this year to over $850M in 2024. Half of this market will be driven by the mobility application in 2024, with other major revenue in private LTE, neutral hosts, and fixed wireless," remarked Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

Mobile operators will be the biggest spender of CBRS equipment, shelling out over $1.1B cumulatively between 2020 and 2024, followed by cable operators, enterprises, neutral-host providers, and fixed wireless ISPs.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the CBRS Infrastructure and Devices 2019 report;

50 comprehensive charts and figures, covering devices, infrastructure, and services;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2024;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on CBRS Infrastructure and Devices, Private LTE, ORAN, URLLC and 5G IoT, Edge Computing, 5G mm-wave, 5G Business Case, Big Picture IoT, Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, Small Cells, Macro Base Stations, CBRS, LPWA, Cellular IoT, Fixed Wireless, https://mobile-experts.net/Home/Report/98 CRAN/VRAN, and more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

230847@email4pr.com

+1 (408) 540-7284

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts

Related Links

http://www.mobile-experts.net

