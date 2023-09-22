CBRS SAS administrator RED Technologies joins WISPA in the United States

RED Technologies

22 Sep, 2023

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RED Technologies an FCC certified CBRS and TVWS SAS operator announces today its new membership with WISPA, the voice of the fixed wireless broadband industry representing entrepreneurs and innovators who deploy fixed wireless technologies to provide fast, affordable broadband internet often exclusively in rural areas, nationwide. WISPA's members are composed of fixed Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) and the industry that supports fixed wireless broadband to run a successful business.

RED Technologies joins WISPA in its ongoing efforts to improve access to affordable shared spectrum. 

" We are excited about our partnership with WISPA and for the collaborative work that we will do in the industry to provide WISPs with competitive and easy spectrum access to 3.5 GHz CBRS. Not only will we offer standard CBRS SAS services to our customers, but we will be able to offer PAL leasing services to 3.5GHz license owners. " comments Michael Abitbol, Managing Director & Co-Founder of RED Technologies.

Considering the proven success of CBRS, RED Technologies ambitions to rapidly gain market shares.

Pierre-Jean Muller, CEO and co-founder of RED, said: "We look forward to providing our SAS services to all kind of organizations but we also have the ambition to facilitate PAL leasing for Priority Access Licensees and Lessees with our automated and dedicated Light Touch Leasing (LTL) tool suite. Our LTL platform will be available to both RED SAS customers and non-customers" .

RED Technologies will be exhibiting at WISPAPALOOZA 2023 in Las Vegas (Both 306). For more information, please click: https://www.wispaevents.org

Contact: Michael Abitbol @RED Technologies
E : [email protected]
T: +33 1 8416 8832

About RED Technologies

RED Technologies is a leading provider of cutting-edge scalable cloud-based dynamic spectrum sharing solutions for operators of all sizes and sectors. The company operates its CBRS SAS in the US and TVWS databases in the UK, Canada and the US.

In an ambition to eliminate barriers to wireless spectrum access wherever and whenever possible, RED technologies will sustain its contribution to the necessary standardization and regulatory works in all potential bands to further consolidate the position of the company as a unique and innovative dynamic spectrum sharing specialist with the full range of solutions available to operators, verticals and governments worldwide.
The reference shareholder of the company is venture capital firm Karista (www.karista.vc).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747973/RED_Technologies_Logo.jpg

