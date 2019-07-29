CBS and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announced a comprehensive, multi-year content carriage agreement.

The new deal covers retransmission consent for CBS-owned stations and the carriage of SHOWTIME™, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel™ on Altice's Optimum and Suddenlink cable systems. The agreement also enables Altice to continue offering the SHOWTIME digital streaming service to its broadband customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to strike a fair marketplace deal with Altice for CBS, SHOWTIME, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel well in advance of our expiration and without any disruption to consumers. We appreciate the value Altice places on delivering America's #1 network to its customers," said Ray Hopkins, President, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corporation. "Altice is a great partner, and we look forward to continuing to bring our highly-rated programming and exclusive major sporting events to all of Altice's customers."

"Altice USA is committed to delivering a wide array of high-quality content for our customers at competitive, fair rates, and this new agreement with CBS allows us to meet that objective," said Yossi Benchetrit, Head of Programming for Altice USA. "We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with CBS, enabling the CBS network portfolio to remain available to our customers as part of Altice's Optimum and Suddenlink TV lineups."

About ALTICE

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

About CBS Corporation:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand -- "the Eye" -- one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film and interactive. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network 10 Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS All Access, the Company's direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription service, CBS Sports Network, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, Pop, Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

