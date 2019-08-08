CBS and AT&T Joint Statement on Reaching New Content Carriage Agreement

NEW YORK and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) and AT&T* (NYSE: T) have entered into a new multi-year content carriage agreement to provide CBS-owned local broadcast stations and national channels CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel to customers of AT&T's video platforms across the country.

These stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes. CBS local affiliates previously available on DIRECTV NOW will also return to those streaming lineups. CBS Sports Network is returning to DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW and Smithsonian Channel™ is returning to DIRECTV.

CBS and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 26 CBS-owned stations in 17 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

