CBS and TEGNA Renew Affiliation Agreement

NEW YORK and TYSONS, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced a comprehensive, multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for 11 TEGNA markets nationwide, including two top 10 markets – Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas. The 11 markets renewed cover 10% percent of the U.S. audience and nearly 11 million households.

TEGNA CBS affiliates are also locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access, the Network's subscription video on demand streaming platform.

"TEGNA is a valued and longtime CBS partner," said Ray Hopkins, President, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corporation. "We are pleased to extend this important relationship between America's #1 Network and an industry-leading local broadcaster. We look forward to continuing this great relationship delivering premium content to the viewers we both serve."

"CBS and TEGNA have a valuable partnership that serves communities across the country with a powerful combination of premium national and local content. We value our partnership with CBS and are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship," said Dave Lougee, President and CEO, TEGNA. "This multi-year agreement enables our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with must-have local and network content on multiple platforms."

The agreement includes renewals for these TEGNA-owned CBS affiliates: WLTX in Columbia, S.C.; WFMY in Greensboro, N.C.; KHOU in Houston, Texas; KTHV in Little Rock, Ark.; WMAZ in Macon, Ga.; WWL in New Orleans, La.; KENS in San Antonio, Texas; KREM in Spokane, Wash.; WTSP in Tampa, Fla.; KYTX in Tyler, Texas; and WUSA in Washington, D.C.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand -- "the Eye" -- one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film and interactive. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network 10 Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS All Access, the Company's direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription service, CBS Sports Network, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, Pop, Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry's top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

