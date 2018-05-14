CBS and the CBS Special Committee File Lawsuit to Protect and Give Voting Power to Stockholders

The dividend, if issued, would dilute National Amusements, Inc.'s voting interest from approximately 79% to 17%. The dividend would not dilute the economic interests of any CBS stockholder. The Special Committee has taken this step because it believes it is in the best interests of all CBS stockholders, is necessary to protect stockholders' interests and would unlock significant stockholder value. If consummated, the dividend would enable the Company to operate as an independent, non-controlled company and more fully evaluate strategic alternatives. Copies of the filings made today in connection with the pending litigation will be made available at the investor relations section of the CBS website. (http://investors.cbscorporation.com/financial-releases)

