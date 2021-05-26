CB&S Bank Opens New Office in Tuscaloosa

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. and TUSCALOOSA, Ala., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB&S Bank announced Friday, May 21st, the opening of a loan and deposit production office in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. As an administrative division of the bank, this office will focus on growth within the Tuscaloosa market. The bank has hired a team of local bankers who have served Tuscaloosa for a number of years and possess extensive knowledge of the market and borrower needs.

Joining CB&S Bank are familiar, prominent bankers Edgar Sherwood, Timothy Woodard, and Rhonda Barlow. They will serve customers from the new CB&S Bank Loan and Deposit Production Office located in Suite 200 of the Fitts Agency Building found at 1806 6th Street, Tuscaloosa. Edgar Sherwood joins CB&S Bank as Senior Vice President and Tuscaloosa City President, Timothy Woodard will serve as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager and Rhonda Barlow joins the bank as Senior Commercial Banking Associate. Together, these well-known bankers bring more than 70 years of banking experience and a deep familiarity with the city of Tuscaloosa and its residents.

"Expansion into Tuscaloosa is a natural progression for our bank and, as an alumnus of the University of Alabama, it has been my desire for CB&S Bank to serve this market for some time," said Michael D. Ross, CB&S Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are happy to welcome the new team and we are eager to serve the businesses and residents of Tuscaloosa."

CB&S Bank is a $2.2 billion community bank, headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, operating 55 offices in the Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee markets. The company offers a complete line of full-service banking products and other related financial services to retail and commercial customers through its subsidiaries.

