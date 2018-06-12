CBS Corporation Announces Launch Of CBS Experiences (CBSX), A New Live And Experiential Events Division

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation announced today the formation of CBS Experiences ("CBSX"), a new experiential events division with a focus on expanding the reach of CBS programming and properties through live, entertaining and interactive encounters. Rich Lobel will serve as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, CBS Experiences. Vinnie Favale, Senior Vice President, Late Night and Talent Development, CBS Television Studios, will partner with Lobel on the Company's new business, both reporting to Tony Ambrosio, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, CBS Corporation, on all matters related to CBSX.

CBSX will tap into the value of the Company's many properties, creating a range of ticketed and sponsored events at iconic venues and touring exhibitions to help drive fans deeper into the experience. In addition, these events and exhibitions will provide CBS with an opportunity to expand on its merchandising strategy.

"As marketers continue to place an increasing importance on the value of experiences, the launch of CBSX is an ideal opportunity to leverage our Company's many assets," said Ambrosio. "By extending and elevating CBS properties, we have the ability to unlock incremental value, while also enabling consumers and marketers to engage with their favorite entertainment, news and sports brands in a new immersive dimension."

Ambrosio added, "Rich's extensive experiential background, coupled with Vinnie's creative vision and knowledge of CBS properties, talent and events, gives us a winning combination of talent to run and grow this exciting new business for CBS."

Lobel was one of the original brand architects for Live Nation and created a range of live experiences for marketing partners at the CBS Radio Altitude Group. Favale, who joined CBS in 1996, will add CBSX to his current responsibilities working on talent and program development at CBS Television Studios and as a program executive for THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT.

CBS SUNDAY MORNING, America's #1 Sunday morning news program, will expand from the screen to the stage with AN EVENING WITH CBS SUNDAY MORNING LIVE, an immersive event to be held at the Town Hall in New York City on Oct. 1 at 8:00 PM. This will mark the first in a series of events to be produced by CBS Experiences. For more information on the event, click here.

About CBS Experiences

CBS Experiences ("CBSX"), a division of CBS Corporation, is dedicated to creating live, interactive experiences that maximize the enormous value of CBS' entertainment, news, sports and interactive brands. These experiences include live events on iconic stages, featuring exclusive CBS talent, as well as touring exhibitions and immersive entertainment that allows fans to delve more deeply into their favorite programming. CBSX has both in-house competencies and best-in-class partners to make each and every experience unforgettable.

About CBS Corporation

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network Ten Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS EcoMedia, and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbs-corporation-announces-launch-of-cbs-experiences-cbsx-a-new-live-and-experiential-events-division-300664895.html

SOURCE CBS Corporation