CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation - CBS

Beginning in November 2017, a series of news reports revealed claims of widespread and long-term acts of sexual harassment and lewd conduct by veteran CBS anchor Charlie Rose toward numerous female co-workers, dating as far back as 1976 to 2017. Along with those revelations were reports that CBS executives had received complaints, or had otherwise known, of Rose's behavior over the many years and failed to respond or take adequate remedial measures.

A lawsuit recently filed by three former CBS employees against Rose for sexual harassment and other misconduct also named as defendants the Company's subsidiaries, CBS News Communications Inc. and CBS News Inc., based on the role of CBS executives in the alleged acts of discrimination, retaliation, failing to investigate and remediate complaints of misconduct, and failing to warn the plaintiffs of Rose's history of sexual misconduct, among other things.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether CBS officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to CBS shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of CBS shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cbs/ to learn more.

