CBS Corporation Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) today reported results for the 2018 fourth quarter and full year, including all-time highs in revenues, adjusted operating income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for both the quarter and the year.

"CBS delivered our best-ever quarterly and full year results as we continue to position our Company for even stronger long-term growth," said Joe Ianniello, President and Acting Chief Executive Officer, CBS Corporation. "Our strategy of creating more of the premium content that audiences want and making it available across new and traditional platforms continues to pay off, driving quarterly increases in subscribers at CBS and Showtime, both consecutively and year over year. In addition, we are generating significant momentum with our direct-to-consumer platforms, which provide a great return on investment and represent one of our most powerful long-term growth drivers. In fact, we have now reached 8 million direct-to-consumer subscribers between CBS All Access and Showtime, nearly two years ahead of our original schedule. As a result, we have set a new target of 25 million domestic subs combined from both of these direct-to-consumer services by 2022. All of this success is fueled by the must-have programming we have from across our key established content brands. Once again, the CBS Television Network is #1 in viewers, and thanks to the strength of our entertainment lineup and marquee sporting events, we are confident we will end the season as the most-watched network for the 11th consecutive year. At Showtime, we are growing our audience with our year-round lineup of buzzworthy original series, from Shameless and Ray Donovan to Billions and The Chi, as well as our premier boxing events. So we are set for another great year in 2019 as we continue to distinguish ourselves as a global multiplatform premium content company and steer our strategic focus toward scaling our direct-to-consumer subscribers."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 3% to $4.02 billion from $3.92 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. Advertising revenues increased 7%, driven by record political advertising sales from the 2018 midterm elections, and the growth was achieved despite the absence of Thursday Night Football, which was broadcast by the CBS Television Network in 2017. Affiliate and subscription fee revenues were up 11%, led by 53% growth in the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services and increases in retransmission revenues, fees from CBS Television Network affiliated stations, and revenues from virtual MVPDs. Content licensing and distribution revenues decreased 11%, mainly as a result of the timing of international licensing sales and several large domestic sales that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 10% to $647 million from $716 million for the same prior-year period and included costs for restructuring and other corporate matters as well as programming charges, which affected the comparability of results. Adjusted operating income was up 10% to $837 million from $760 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting higher revenues in 2018 and lower programming costs associated with the absence of Thursday Night Football. Operating income also included an increased investment in content and digital initiatives.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $561 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $40 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Comparability was affected by the aforementioned discrete items as well as a tax benefit in 2018 from the reversal of a valuation allowance and charges in 2017 for a pension settlement and the enactment of new federal tax legislation in December 2017. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations increased 24% to $565 million from $455 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was led by the higher adjusted operating income and a lower effective income tax rate in 2018 compared with the prior year, as a result of the aforementioned tax legislation.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.49 compared with $.10 for the same quarter in 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS grew 25% to $1.50 from $1.20, driven by higher earnings and lower weighted average shares outstanding.

Cash Flow

For the fourth quarter of 2018, operating cash flow from continuing operations was $246 million compared with an outflow of $142 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, which included a discretionary contribution of $500 million to prefund the Company's qualified pension plans. For the full year, operating cash flow from continuing operations was $1.43 billion for 2018 compared with $793 million for 2017, which included discretionary contributions of $600 million to prefund the Company's qualified pension plans. Adjusted free cash flow was $180 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $102 million for the same prior-year period, and for the full year, it was $1.26 billion for 2018, up 27% from $989 million in 2017. The increase for the full year was driven by lower cash payments for income taxes in 2018 and growth in affiliate and subscription fees, which were partially offset by a higher investment in content. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 2.1 million of its shares for $100 million, and for the full year, the Company repurchased 11.5 million of its shares for $600 million.

Full Year 2018 Results

Full year 2018 revenues increased 6% to $14.51 billion from $13.69 billion in 2017, reflecting growth across each of the Company's main revenue streams. Advertising revenues grew 8%, driven by a record year for political advertising sales in 2018 and Network 10, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017. These increases were partially offset by the absence of the National Semifinals and National Championship games of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship ("NCAA Tournament") and five Thursday Night Football games, which were broadcast by the CBS Television Network in 2017. Content licensing and distribution revenues increased 3%. Affiliate and subscription fees were up 7%, driven by 62% growth from the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services and increases in retransmission revenues, fees from CBS Television Network affiliated stations, and revenues from virtual MVPDs. These increases were partially offset by Showtime Networks' distribution of the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor pay-per-view boxing event in 2017.

Operating income decreased 3% to $2.77 billion for 2018 from $2.86 billion for 2017. Operating income included costs for restructuring and other corporate matters as well as programming charges, which affected comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 5% to $3.05 billion in 2018 from $2.91 billion in 2017. The growth principally reflects the higher revenues, which were partially offset by an increased investment in content and the expansion of the Company's digital initiatives.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 50% to $1.96 billion for 2018 from $1.31 billion for 2017. Comparability was affected by the aforementioned discrete items as well as a tax benefit in 2018 from the reversal of a valuation allowance and charges in 2017 associated with a pension settlement and the enactment of new federal tax legislation. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations increased 16% to $1.98 billion for 2018 from $1.71 billion, driven by the growth in adjusted operating income and a lower effective income tax rate in 2018.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations increased 60% to $5.14 for 2018 from $3.22 for 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS grew 18% to $5.19 for 2018 from $4.40 in 2017. The increase was driven by the higher earnings and lower weighted average shares outstanding.

Consolidated and Segment Results (dollars in millions)

The tables below present the Company's revenues by segment and type; segment operating income (loss) and depreciation and amortization by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, and 2017. CBS Sports Network, which was previously included in the Cable Networks segment, is now presented within the Entertainment segment. Results for all periods presented have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, Revenues by Segment 2018

2017

2018

2017 Entertainment $ 2,833



$ 2,856



$ 10,178



$ 9,306

Cable Networks 551



508



2,204



2,355

Publishing 218



235



825



830

Local Media 561



450



1,830



1,668

Corporate/Eliminations (139)



(128)



(523)



(467)

Total Revenues $ 4,024



$ 3,921



$ 14,514



$ 13,692







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, Revenues by Type 2018

2017

2018

2017 Advertising $ 1,872



$ 1,745



$ 6,195



$ 5,753

Content licensing and distribution 1,057



1,191



4,081



3,952

Affiliate and subscription fees 1,027



923



4,003



3,758

Other 68



62



235



229

Total Revenues $ 4,024



$ 3,921



$ 14,514



$ 13,692







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, Segment Operating Income (Loss) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Entertainment $ 438



$ 465



$ 1,675



$ 1,578

Cable Networks 193



207



915



999

Publishing 46



45



144



136

Local Media 239



139



609



497

Corporate (79)



(96)



(295)



(305)

Adjusted Operating Income 837



760



3,048



2,905

Restructuring and other corporate matters (105)



(63)



(195)



(63)

Programming charges (85)



—



(85)



—

Other operating items, net —



19



—



19

Total Operating Income $ 647



$ 716



$ 2,768



$ 2,861







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, Depreciation and Amortization 2018

2017

2018

2017 Entertainment $ 31



$ 31



$ 125



$ 118

Cable Networks 4



5



18



20

Publishing 2



1



6



6

Local Media 10



11



43



45

Corporate 8



9



31



34

Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 55



$ 57



$ 223



$ 223



Entertainment (CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group, Network 10, CBS Interactive, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Films)

Entertainment revenues of $2.83 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 1% from $2.86 billion for the same prior-year period, reflecting 14% lower content licensing and distribution revenues, mainly as a result of the timing of international licensing sales and several large domestic sales in the fourth quarter of 2017. Affiliate and subscription fees grew 17%, led by growth from CBS All Access and higher revenues from station affiliation fees and virtual MVPDs. Advertising revenues increased 2%, reflecting revenues from Network 10, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was partially offset by the absence of the broadcast of Thursday Night Football in 2018. Underlying CBS Network advertising for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 2% from last year's fourth quarter.

Entertainment operating income of $438 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 6% from $465 million for the same prior-year period, primarily reflecting the lower revenues and an increased investment in content and digital initiatives. These decreases were partially offset by the absence of programming costs associated with Thursday Night Football.

Cable Networks (Showtime Networks and Smithsonian Networks)

Cable Networks revenues of $551 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 8% from $508 million for the same prior-year period, driven by growth from the Showtime subscription streaming service, higher international licensing sales, and revenues from the Deontay Wilder/Tyson Fury pay-per-view boxing event in December 2018.

Cable Networks operating income of $193 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 7% from $207 million for the same prior-year period, reflecting an increased investment in programming.

Publishing (Simon & Schuster)

Publishing revenues of $218 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 7% from $235 million for the same prior-year period, reflecting lower print book sales. Bestselling titles for the fourth quarter of 2018 included Elevation by Stephen King and Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare.

Publishing operating income of $46 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 2% from $45 million for the same prior-year period, reflecting lower production costs.

Local Media (CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media)

Local Media revenues grew 25% to $561 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 from $450 million for the same quarter in 2017. The growth was driven by higher advertising revenues, reflecting record political advertising sales from the U.S. midterm elections, and 11% growth in retransmission and subscription fees.

Local Media operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $239 million increased 72% from $139 million for the same prior-year period, mainly as a result of the higher revenues.

Corporate

Corporate expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 18% to $79 million from $96 million for the same prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower executive compensation costs.

Adoption of New Accounting Standards

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company adopted two new accounting standards. Changes from these standards include the presentation of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit costs on the statement of operations; the recognition of revenue from the renewal of license agreements at the beginning of the license periods rather than upon execution of such agreements; and the presentation of revenues from the distribution of third-party content at the gross amount received from the customer, with a corresponding increase to operating expenses. For more information regarding the effects of these accounting changes, refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CBS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Revenues $ 4,024



$ 3,921



$ 14,514



$ 13,692

Operating income 647



716



2,768



2,861

Interest expense (118)



(121)



(467)



(457)

Interest income 14



19



57



64

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(44)



—



(49)

Pension settlement charge —



(352)



—



(352)

Other items, net (17)



(32)



(69)



(88)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 526



186



2,289



1,979

Benefit (provision) for income taxes 39



(154)



(273)



(633)

Equity in earnings (loss) of investee companies, net of tax (4)



8



(56)



(37)

Net earnings from continuing operations 561



40



1,960



1,309

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —



(81)



—



(952)

Net earnings (loss) $ 561



$ (41)



$ 1,960



$ 357

















Basic net earnings (loss) per common share:













Net earnings from continuing operations $ 1.50



$ .10



$ 5.20



$ 3.26

Net loss from discontinued operations $ —



$ (.21)



$ —



$ (2.37)

Net earnings (loss) $ 1.50



$ (.10)



$ 5.20



$ .89

















Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share:













Net earnings from continuing operations $ 1.49



$ .10



$ 5.14



$ 3.22

Net loss from discontinued operations $ —



$ (.21)



$ —



$ (2.34)

Net earnings (loss) $ 1.49



$ (.10)



$ 5.14



$ .88

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 374



391



377



401

Diluted 377



395



381



407



CBS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in millions)



At



At



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 322







$ 285



Receivables, net

4,041







3,697



Programming and other inventory

1,988







1,828



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

401







463



Total current assets

6,752







6,273



Property and equipment

2,926







2,947



Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

1,717







1,701



Net property and equipment

1,209







1,246



Programming and other inventory

3,883







2,881



Goodwill

4,920







4,891



Intangible assets

2,638







2,666



Other assets

2,424







2,852



Assets held for sale

33







34



Total Assets

$ 21,859







$ 20,843



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable

$ 201







$ 231



Participants' share and royalties payable

1,177







986



Accrued programming and production costs

704







497



Commercial paper

674







679



Current portion of long-term debt

13







19



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,804







1,560



Total current liabilities

4,573







3,972



Long-term debt

9,465







9,464



Other liabilities

5,017







5,429



Stockholders' Equity

2,804







1,978



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 21,859







$ 20,843





CBS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in millions)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2018





2017

Operating Activities:













Net earnings

$ 1,960







$ 357



Less: Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—







(952)



Net earnings from continuing operations

1,960







1,309



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to net cash flow

provided by operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation and amortization

223







223



Stock-based compensation

146







179



Net loss (gain) on disposition and write-down of assets

1







(9)



Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax and distributions

58







38



Change in assets and liabilities, net of investing and financing activities

(963)







(947)



Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations

1,425







793



Net cash flow provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

1







94



Net cash flow provided by operating activities

1,426







887



Investing Activities:













Investments in and advances to investee companies

(124)







(110)



Capital expenditures

(165)







(185)



Acquisitions (including acquired television library), net of cash acquired

(31)







(270)



Proceeds from sale of investments

—







10



Proceeds from dispositions

—







11



Other investing activities

(5)







21



Net cash flow used for investing activities from continuing operations

(325)







(523)



Net cash flow used for investing activities from discontinued operations

(23)







(24)



Net cash flow used for investing activities

(348)







(547)



Financing Activities:













(Repayments of) proceeds from short-term debt borrowings, net

(5)







229



Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

—







1,773



Repayment of senior notes

—







(1,244)



Proceeds from debt borrowings of CBS Radio

—







40



Repayment of debt borrowings of CBS Radio

—







(43)



Payment of capital lease obligations

(16)







(18)



Dividends

(276)







(296)



Purchase of Company common stock

(586)







(1,111)



Payment of payroll taxes in lieu of issuing shares for stock-based compensation

(59)







(89)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options

27







91



Other financing activities

(6)







(9)



Net cash flow used for financing activities

(921)







(677)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

157







(337)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year (includes $24 (2017) of discontinued operations cash)

285







622



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year (includes $120 (2018) of restricted cash)

$ 442







$ 285





CBS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited; in millions)

Adjusted Operating Income and Segment Operating Income

The following tables set forth the Company's Adjusted Operating Income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. The Company defines "Adjusted Operating Income" as operating income excluding costs for restructuring and other corporate matters, programming charges, and other operating items, net, each where applicable. For each individual reportable segment Adjusted Operating Income is also known as "Segment Operating Income." The Company presents Segment Operating Income as the primary measure of profit and loss for its reportable segments in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") guidance for segment reporting.

The Company uses Adjusted Operating Income (or Segment Operating Income for each segment), as well as Adjusted Operating Income Margin, to, among other things, evaluate the Company's operating performance, to value prospective acquisitions and as one of several components of incentive compensation targets for certain management personnel. These measures are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods, and they are important indicators of the Company's operational strength and business performance. The Company believes these measures are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by the Company's management, help improve investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance, and make it easier for investors to compare the Company's results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. In addition, these are among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and industry peers for purposes of valuation and for the comparison of the Company's operating performance to other companies in its industry, and to compare the Company's year-over-year results.

Because Adjusted Operating Income is a measure of performance not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income or net earnings (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted Operating Income, as the Company calculates it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, this measure does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. As Adjusted Operating Income excludes certain financial information that is included in operating income and net earnings (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions which are excluded. The Company provides the following reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to operating income and net earnings (loss).

CBS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (Unaudited; in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted operating income

$ 837







$ 760



Restructuring and other corporate matters

(105)







(63)



Programming charges

(85)







—



Other operating items, net

—







19



Operating income

647







716



Interest expense

(118)







(121)



Interest income

14







19



Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—







(44)



Pension settlement charge

—







(352)



Other items, net

(17)







(32)



Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

526







186



Benefit (provision) for income taxes

39







(154)



Equity in earnings (loss) of investee companies, net of tax

(4)







8



Net earnings from continuing operations

561







40



Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—







(81)



Net earnings (loss)

$ 561







$ (41)









Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted operating income

$ 3,048







$ 2,905



Restructuring and other corporate matters

(195)







(63)



Programming charges

(85)







—



Other operating items, net

—







19



Operating income

2,768







2,861



Interest expense

(467)







(457)



Interest income

57







64



Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—







(49)



Pension settlement charge

—







(352)



Other items, net

(69)







(88)



Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

2,289







1,979



Provision for income taxes

(273)







(633)



Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax

(56)







(37)



Net earnings from continuing operations

1,960







1,309



Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—







(952)



Net earnings

$ 1,960







$ 357





CBS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

(Unaudited; in millions)

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities before operating cash flow from discontinued operations, and less capital expenditures; and adjusted free cash flow as net cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities before operating cash flow from discontinued operations and discretionary contributions to prefund the Company's pension plans, and less capital expenditures. The Company's calculations of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow include capital expenditures because investment in capital expenditures is a use of cash that is directly related to the Company's operations. Adjusted free cash flow excludes discretionary contributions to prefund the Company's pension plans because management assesses the Company's ability to generate operating cash flows without considering the impact from discretionary pension contributions, and decisions regarding the timing of pension plan funding are not dependent on the level of operating cash flows generated during the period. The Company's net cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow provide investors with an important perspective on the cash available to the Company to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, maintain its capital assets, satisfy its tax obligations, and fund ongoing operations and working capital needs. As a result, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are significant measures of the Company's ability to generate long-term value. It is useful for investors to know whether this ability is being enhanced or degraded as a result of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes the presentation of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from the Company's underlying operations in a manner similar to the method used by management. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are among several components of incentive compensation targets for certain management personnel. In addition, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and industry peers for purposes of valuation and comparison of the Company's operating performance to other companies in its industry.

As free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, either net cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities as a measure of liquidity or net earnings (loss) as a measure of operating performance. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, as the Company calculates them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow as measures of liquidity have certain limitations, do not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use, and are not necessarily measures of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. When comparing free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to net cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions that are not reflected in free cash flow or adjusted free cash flow.

CBS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

(Unaudited; in millions)

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company's net cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities $ 246



$ (100)



$ 1,426



$ 887

Capital expenditures (66)



(73)



(165)



(185)

Less: Operating cash flow from discontinued operations —



42



1



94

Free cash flow 180



(215)



1,260



608

Less: Discretionary pension plan contributions, net of tax —



(317)



—



(381)

Adjusted free cash flow $ 180



$ 102



$ 1,260



$ 989



The following table presents a summary of the Company's cash flows:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities $ 246



$ (100)



$ 1,426



$ 887

Net cash flow used for investing activities $ (129)



$ (130)



$ (348)



$ (547)

Net cash flow provided by (used for) financing activities $ 143



$ 341



$ (921)



$ (677)



CBS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

2018 and 2017 Adjusted Results

The following tables reconcile adjusted financial results to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that adjusting its financial results for the impact of these items is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by the Company's management; provides a clearer perspective on the underlying performance of the Company; and makes it easier for investors, analysts, and peers to compare the Company's operating performance to other companies in its industry and to compare the Company's year-over-year results.