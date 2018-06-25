CBS Extends Agreement To Stream NFL Games On "CBS All Access" Through 2022 And Expands Streaming Rights To Mobile Devices

The entire 2018 NFL ON CBS schedule, highlighted by Super Bowl LIII, will be streamed live on all CBS All Access platforms, including on mobile phones and tablets via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, online at CBS.com, and on connected devices including Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Channels. CBS All Access subscribers will receive the NFL ON CBS games that are broadcast in their local market.

In addition to extending CBS All Access streaming rights to mobile devices for the first time, NFL ON CBS authenticated streaming rights will extend to mobile for its cable, satellite, telco and vMVPD partners beginning this season.

"We're very pleased to extend and expand our partnership with the NFL and give our viewers and CBS All Access subscribers the ability to stream NFL ON CBS games on mobile phones in addition to all other platforms for years to come," said Marc DeBevoise, President & Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive. "This deal enables us to deliver even more value to NFL fans, our subscribers and our distribution partners."

"We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices," said Hans Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media and Business. "The 2018 season will mark a new era for NFL fans with unprecedented access to NFL games across digital platforms."

CBS began streaming NFL ON CBS games to CBS All Access subscribers on connected TVs, tablets and computers during the 2016 season. In addition to the NFL ON CBS, CBS All Access offers more than 10,000 on-demand episodes spanning current shows from CBS Television's primetime, daytime and late night lineup, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits. CBS All Access also offers exclusive original series including STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, THE GOOD FIGHT, STRANGE ANGEL and NO ACTIVITY as well as upcoming original series ONE DOLLAR, THE TWILIGHT ZONE and TELL ME A STORY, with additional programming to be announced.

