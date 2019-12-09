CBS Joins OpenAP

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP, the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, today announced that CBS Television Network and CBS' digital video assets will soon be available in the OpenAP Market, offering advertisers access to ViacomCBS' full portfolio of premium content.

With the addition of CBS, the OpenAP Market is now the single largest advanced advertising platform in the U.S., representing campaign reach of virtually all U.S. television audiences through a combined member footprint that encompasses more than half of total national TV advertising spend of 4 broadcast networks, over 20 cable networks, and a vast array of digital video across Fox, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Univision.

David Levy, CEO of OpenAP, said: "The new addition of CBS further validates our commitment to powering advertisers' ability to connect with diverse audiences at scale, democratizing the most proven vehicle for storytelling. With ViacomCBS, Fox, NBCUniversal and Univision assets all available to advertisers and agencies in a single platform, the OpenAP Market, we are unlocking unmatched access to premium inventory for cross-publisher campaigns."

"We believe in the mission of OpenAP and we're excited to add CBS assets to those of Fox, NBCUniversal and Univision, marking another step forward in providing unprecedented reach and scale for agencies and clients who rely on the power of television to build brand awareness," said Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales. "Bringing our full portfolio of linear and digital inventory together on this platform enables us to deliver premium content and diverse audiences to our advertisers and reinforces our combined value as ViacomCBS."

Ross will join OpenAP's Board of Directors, which includes John Halley, Chief Operating Officer, Advertising Revenue, and Executive Vice President, Advanced Marketing Solutions, at ViacomCBS as well as Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal; Krishan Bhatia, EVP of Business Operations and Strategy at NBCUniversal; Marianne Gambelli President, Advertising Sales at FOX; and Meredith Brace, EVP of Client Solutions and Portfolio Marketing at FOX.

The OpenAP Market, which launched in October, is an open marketplace with premium video advertising inventory and unified audience-based buying across a massive addressable footprint of digital and linear television programming. The latest release introduced automation, workflow efficiencies and guaranteed audience delivery for cross-publisher, cross-platform campaigns, servicing the needs of advertisers by removing friction in the buying process, increasing speed to market of advanced advertising campaigns, and powering marketers' ability to engage precise audiences with relevant brand messages.

Advertisers use the OpenAP Market to define the precise audiences they want to reach once, build integrated campaigns, and activate their audiences across unified cross-platform, cross-publisher campaigns. When partnering with OpenAP, buyers receive a consolidated, optimized linear media plan, as well as unified optimized media plans for digital. OpenAP also offers measurement insight into both pre- and post-campaign analytics to enable strategic allocation of budget.

About OpenAP

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. The OpenAP Market is the only platform to deliver cross-publisher, cross-platform campaigns for both linear TV and long-form digital video across the largest collection of premium advertising inventory in the U.S. Launched in October 2019, the marketplace offers advertisers targeting and independent posting for advanced audiences within a premium video storefront, as well as workflow automation for linear and digital order management. Members of OpenAP include FOX, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Univision. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

