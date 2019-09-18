CBS Late Night and Comedy Veteran Vinnie Favale Announces Plans For New Independent Production Company, Favale Media

Favale will continue to develop the same manner of projects he successfully developed while at CBS. Beginning with Late Show with David Letterman, Favale guided CBS's late night comedy strategy for many years. He also assumed a leadership role in launching CBS Experiences, the company's live and experiential events division last October as Executive Producer of the acclaimed "An Evening with Sunday Morning." Most recently, Favale was instrumental in the development of the current #1 best-selling book, "Howard Stern Comes Again," published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.

"I'm excited to be launching my own production company and continue to pursue creating engaging and dynamic entertainment," said Favale. "At the same time, CBS has been my home for more than two decades. I have loved my experiences working on late night programming there, and I will always be grateful to the mentors and colleagues I met over my years with CBS. I look forward to future projects with many of them."

"We thank Vinnie for his many years and accomplishments at CBS and wish him and his new company all the best," said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.

SOURCE Favale Media