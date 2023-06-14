CBS News Highlights National Insurance Crime Bureau Data on Surge in Stolen Vehicles

News provided by

National Insurance Crime Bureau

14 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET

DES PLAINES, Ill. , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a story on the national spike in vehicle thefts, CBS News reported data this week from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) that showed more than one million vehicles were stolen in 2022, the highest number since 2008. It also reported that NICB's foreign operations unit repatriated more than 2,000 stolen vehicles that had been trafficked to foreign countries in 2022.

David J. Glawe - President and CEO, National Insurance Crime Bureau
ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

