CBS NorthStar and Decision Logic Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Restaurant Operators Simplify Operations with Real-Time Business Intelligence

The partnership extends the power of both Decision Logic and CBS NorthStar by providing operators with seamless access to the data they rely on every day.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS NorthStar and Decision Logic today announced a strategic partnership that brings together two powerful restaurant technology platforms to help operators streamline operations, improve visibility across locations, and make faster, more informed business decisions.

CBS North Star

Designed for multi-unit restaurant operators, the integration combines CBS NorthStar's point-of-sale and restaurant management platform with Decision Logic's back of house restaurant management and operational intelligence platform. Together, the companies deliver a unified solution that helps restaurant leaders gain greater control over inventory, labor, sales, and profitability from a single source of truth.

As restaurant operators continue to navigate rising labor costs, tighter margins, and increasing operational complexity, access to accurate, real-time data has become essential. By eliminating manual processes and connecting critical operational data, the CBS NorthStar and Decision Logic integration enables restaurants to operate more efficiently while maintaining consistency across every location.

Through the integration, restaurant operators can:

Eliminate manual data entry through seamless synchronization of operational data.

Monitor inventory in real time to reduce waste, improve purchasing decisions, and better manage food costs.

Optimize staffing and labor expenses with integrated labor management tools.

Access consolidated reporting for sales, labor, and inventory through a centralized dashboard.

Turn operational data into actionable insights that support faster, data-driven decision-making.

"Partnering with Decision Logic allows us to deliver even greater value to restaurant operators by connecting critical business data into one streamlined experience," said Jeremy Julian, CRO, CBS NorthStar. "Together, we're helping customers improve operational efficiency while giving them the visibility they need to make confident business decisions."

"Our partnership extends the power of both Decision Logic and CBS NorthStar by providing operators with seamless access to the data they rely on every day," said Keegan Conrey, CEO Decision Logic. "By combining our strengths, we're making it easier for restaurants to reduce complexity, improve profitability, and focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences."

The integration is designed to scale alongside growing restaurant organizations, giving operators the tools they need to maintain brand consistency, improve reporting accuracy, and support long-term growth across single or multiple locations.

For restaurant operators seeking a more connected, data-driven approach to managing their business, the CBS NorthStar and Decision Logic partnership delivers an integrated platform that transforms operational data into measurable business results.

About CBS NorthStar

CBS NorthStar is a restaurant technology company building modern POS and order management solutions for full-service and quick-service restaurants. The NorthStar platform includes Order Entry on iOS and Windows (Android coming soon), NorthStar Payments, Kiosk, and Online Ordering, wired into third-party delivery and the tools operators already use. Current partners include Biscuitville, Hard Eight BBQ, Press Coffee, Wahoo's Fish Taco, and Big Bad Breakfast.

About Decision Logic

Decision Logic provides restaurant operators with intelligent tools to streamline operations, improve performance, and drive consistency across multi-unit brands. The Decision Logic Platform includes inventory management, food cost intelligence (actual versus theoretical variance, menu item analysis), labor optimization, manager logs and task management including digital line checks, and consolidated sales reporting and analytics. Decision Logic AI continues to redefine how restaurants operate smarter and faster. Current partners include 54th Street Restaurants, RibCrib BBQ, Golden Corral, Taco John's, and Twin Peaks. www.decisionlogic.io

SOURCE Decision Logic