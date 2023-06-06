CBS SPORTS TO COLLABORATE WITH HYPE SPORTS INNOVATION TO CREATE AND ADVANCE NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NETWORK'S SPORTS COVERAGE

CBS Sports has long been an industry leader in broadcast innovation using groundbreaking and award-winning technology within its broadcasts, spanning a variety of marquee sports across its linear and digital platforms. With this collaboration CBS Sports will tap into HYPE's vast network of SportsTech technologies to explore new and innovative solutions including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and remote broadcasting, allowing CBS to remain on the forefront of technology by creating more firsts in television and bringing viewers closer to the game.

"We are excited to work with HYPE Sports Innovation and many of the leading technology companies from around the world to further enhance our coverage and deliver never-before-seen technology to our audiences, while developing more creative and compelling content, as well as innovative experiences" said Jason Cohen, Vice President Technical Operations, CBS Sports.

Amir Raveh, Founder and CEO of HYPE Sports Innovation added, "We are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of sports experience through our collaboration with CBS Sports. Together, we have the opportunity to create an unforgettable sports viewing experience by introducing new technology and innovation that fans will truly love."

SportsTech startups with interest in collaborating with CBS Sports and HYPE to drive the latest technology in sports coverage can Apply Here.

About CBS Sports:

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in cross-platform sports coverage, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; soccer, including the UEFA Champions League and NWSL; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS SPORTS NETWORK, the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports which televises live sports programming throughout the year, including college football and basketball games, UEFA Champions League and Europa League action, Italy's Serie A matches, Concacaf national team competitions, as well as a full slate of original programming and studio coverage. CBS Sports also delivers an extensive lineup of global soccer coverage on Paramount+, including every UEFA club competition match, all Serie A matches as well as Concacaf national team competitions. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; the 24/7 streaming sports news network CBS Sports HQ; CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK, a first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour direct-to-consumer digital network; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.

About HYPE Sports Innovation:

Founded in 2015, HYPE Sports Innovation is the largest global ecosystem for SportsTech comprising over 200 teams, leagues, federations, and has the largest equity holding portfolio of Sports Tech startups to date, HYPE has successfully generated hundreds of business engagements and deals through its ecosystem.

HYPE has vetted 3500+ SportsTech startups. Notable HYPE alumni include Edisn AI, TALLY, FansXR, Qortex, Sizzle, Collect ID, and more. In addition, HYPE works with the world's leading professional sports teams in order to help them both uncover and test risk controlled SportsTech solutions. HYPE's mission statement sums up its dedication to finding, supporting and commercializing the best SportsTech for today's teams, leagues, and federations:"HYPE's vision is to impact people's lives through the power of sports and innovation".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094112/HYPE_Sports_Innovation_1.jpg

SOURCE HYPE Sports Innovation