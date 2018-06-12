"CBS Sunday Morning," America's #1 Sunday Morning News Program, Is Expanding With "An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live," A Live Event At Town Hall On Oct. 1

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS SUNDAY MORNING, America's #1 Sunday morning news program, will expand from the screen to the stage with AN EVENING WITH CBS SUNDAY MORNING LIVE, an immersive event to be held at the Town Hall in New York City on Oct. 1 at 8:00 PM.

The 90-minute ticketed event will capture the essence and spirit of CBS SUNDAY MORNING in an informative, engaging theater setting, hosted by Jane Pauley and featuring the correspondents viewers love in conversation with top newsmakers from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, the arts, science, technology, politics and culture.

AN EVENING WITH CBS SUNDAY MORNING LIVE is the first in a series of events to be produced by CBS Experiences, a new division of the CBS Corporation focused on expanding the reach of CBS programming and properties through live, entertaining and interactive encounters. For more information on CBSX, click here.

AN EVENING WITH CBS SUNDAY MORNING LIVE will include live interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment, culture and more, along with some of the elements of the television show fans have come to love. The Town Hall, a historic theater just steps from New York's famed Times Square and Broadway, will be transformed into CBS SUNDAY MORNING for an evening.

"We're creating a new dimension for fans of CBS SUNDAY MORNING," says Rich Lobel, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, CBSX Experiences. "We're bringing the show to the viewers in a way that they will live the show, feel the show, and be moved by the emotion of these in-person conversations and performances that they've never felt before."

Now in its 40th season, CBS SUNDAY MORNING features an award-winning, intriguing slate of thought-provoking arts and culture pieces, stories on science and Americana, and newsmaker interviews.

For information on tickets to the Oct. 1 event, visit https://cbsn.ws/2l8SX9r.

CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer. Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts at Radio.com.

About CBS Experiences

CBS Experiences ("CBSX"), a division of CBS Corporation, is dedicated to creating live, interactive experiences that maximize the enormous value of CBS' entertainment, news, sports and interactive brands. These experiences include live events on iconic stages, featuring exclusive CBS talent, as well as touring exhibitions and immersive entertainment that allows fans to delve more deeply into their favorite programming. CBSX has both in-house competencies and best-in-class partners to make each and every experience unforgettable.

About CBS Corporation

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network Ten Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS EcoMedia, and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbs-sunday-morning-americas-1-sunday-morning-news-program-is-expanding-with-an-evening-with-cbs-sunday-morning-live-a-live-event-at-town-hall-on-oct-1-300664894.html

SOURCE CBS Corporation