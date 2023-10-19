CBS Sunday Morning's Mo Rocca to Emcee the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Gala on November 15

Event Honorees Include Lemonade, Inc. and Golden Door for their Support of the NYSPCC; Funds Benefit Programs and Services that Address Child Abuse and Neglect

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) will hold its annual fall fundraising gala on Wednesday, November 15, emceed by Mo Rocca, Emmy-winning correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and host of the Mobituaries podcast.

The NYSPCC is dedicated to reducing incidences and impacts of child abuse and neglect through prevention programs that improve the safety of children and intervention programs that help children and families heal. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the field of child protection, the agency has served more than two million children over the past 148 years.

The event will honor health and wellness spa Golden Door and insurance company Lemonade Inc. with the Strength of Our Society Award for their ongoing efforts to improve the safety of children. Both organizations have served as long-term corporate partners to the NYSPCC.

"We are thrilled to invite our supporters, partners, and the broader community to join us at the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's 2023 Fall Gala," said Muna Heaven, the NYSPCC's interim executive director. "This event allows us to come together in support of our mission, and with each dollar raised, we move one step closer to safeguarding the well-being of our children."

"Many of the children we work with have been through unthinkable trauma, and we are unwavering in our commitment to provide free, best-practice services to these children and their families every day. Our training programs educate thousands of parents and child welfare professionals, as well as school and community organizations on critical issues related to child protection," said Dr. Jacqueline Holloway, the NYSPCC's interim director of special projects.

Event details include:

Event Name: The NYSPCC 2023 Fall Gala

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 6:00-10:00 PM

Location: Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

Website: https://nyspcc.org/events/2023-fall-gala/

About the NYSPCC

The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children ( NYSPCC ) is one of the oldest and most highly respected child protective agencies in the world. Founded in 1874, the NYSPCC helps the most vulnerable children of our community recover from trauma. And, more importantly, it helps prevent child abuse through its work with parents, teachers, children, and foster care agencies. The NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 53,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. Read more about the NYSPCC at http://www.nyspcc.org/ .

