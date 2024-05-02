CBS TO WIN THE 2023-2024 SEASON FOR 16TH STRAIGHT YEAR; BREAKING TV'S LONGEST WINNING STREAK ON RECORD

Network Has the Top Four Most-Watched Series and 13 of the Top 20; In Multiplatform Viewing, CBS Has 10 Shows with Over 10 Million Viewers

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS will finish the 2023-24 season as "America's Most-Watched Network" in primetime for the 16th consecutive season. This breaks broadcast television's longest winning streak on record, also previously held by CBS, from 1955-1970. This is CBS' 21st win in the last 22 years. The Network is also poised to win the season in the key demos including A25-54, A18-49 and A18-34.

CBS is currently averaging 5.59 million viewers, +580,000 ahead of second place NBC (5.01m), +1.30 million viewers ahead of third place ABC (4.29m) and +2.24 million viewers ahead of fourth place FOX (3.35m). All numbers are according to Nielsen live plus 7-day ratings through April 21.

In the 2023-24 season, CBS currently has 13 of the top 20 broadcast series. The Network launched three new series (TRACKER, ELSBETH and NCIS: SYDNEY), all of which are the top new series of the season. CBS is also home to television's four most-watched entertainment programs (TRACKER, NCIS, YOUNG SHELDON and FBI), the top four comedies (YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA) and remains the #1 broadcast network in primetime among African American viewers.

Top Series

Top New Series All Viewers

All Viewers 1 TRACKER

1 TRACKER 2 NCIS

2 ELSBETH 3 YOUNG SHELDON

3 NCIS: SYDNEY 4 FBI

4 GOLDEN BACHELOR, THE 5 CHICAGO FIRE

5 IRRATIONAL 6 BLUE BLOODS

6 AGT FANTASY LEAGUE 7 60 MINUTES

7 FOUND 8 CHICAGO MED

8 DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND 9 GHOSTS

9 KRAPOPOLIS 10 EQUALIZER

10 FLOOR, THE









(Source: Nielsen live plus 7-day ratings through April 21, 2024)

CBS will close out the broadcast season strong with more top series than any other network while maintaining key #1 positions – #1 in Late Night for the seventh consecutive season, #1 in Daytime for the 38th consecutive season and home to the #1 Primetime News Program (60 MINUTES) since at least 1987.

In multiplatform viewing, since the new season premiered in February, CBS primetime is up +11% compared to the same time frame last year. The Network has three series averaging 12 million or more viewers (TRACKER, YOUNG SHELDON and NCIS), six series averaging 11 million or more viewers (plus GHOSTS, FBI and FIRE COUNTRY) and 10 series averaging 10 million or more viewers (plus BLUE BLOODS, ELSBETH, THE EQUALIZER and NCIS: HAWAI'I) for live plus 35-day viewing and streaming on Paramount + and CBS TVE (CBS.com and the CBS app).







35 Day Viewing - Linear + Streaming

Eps Total

[Linear +

Streaming] CBS Prime

10.1M TRACKER 4 20.4M YOUNG SHELDON 4 12.9M NCIS 4 12.9M GHOSTS 4 11.9M FBI 3 11.7M FIRE COUNTRY 3 11.0M BLUE BLOODS 3 10.9M ELSBETH 1 10.8M EQUALIZER 3 10.1M NCIS: HAWAI'I 4 10.1M FBI: MOST WANTED 3 9.7M FBI: INTERNATIONAL 3 9.0M SURVIVOR 2 8.5M S.W.A.T. 4 8.4M 60 MINUTES 3 8.2M SO HELP ME TODD 3 7.7M CSI: VEGAS 3 7.6M NEIGHBORHOOD, THE 3 7.5M BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA 4 6.6M 48 HOURS 4 4.2M





Source: NPM AA, Live+35, 2/11/2024-3/10/2024 includes VOD 8+; CBS

and Paramount Global internal data, AMA for first 35 days of FEP on

Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com and CBS app); Streaming Total

Viewers includes co-view for CTV viewing.

SOURCE CBS