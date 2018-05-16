Canadian laws are different than US ones - the CBSA suggests you check its requirements and restrictions before arriving at a Canadian port of entry. We strongly recommend that you keep your firearm at home when travelling to Canada and/or transiting through Canada to reach another US destination. However, should you choose to travel with your firearms, you must declare all firearms in your possession at the first Canadian designated port of entry. You must also have all the necessary permits and have your firearm appropriately stored.

Canadian firearm laws are clear – you must declare any firearms to the CBSA. Failure to do so may lead to seizure, criminal charges and may make you inadmissible to Canada.

We look forward to your visit to Canada - to make your stay more enjoyable, bring only your essentials and always remember to declare all goods with you.

Useful Links

Import and Export a Firearm or Weapon into Canada

Canadian Firearms Program: Information and Services for Visitors / Non-Residents

For more information, visit the CBSA website or contact the Border Information Service.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbsa-reminds-all-travellers-to-leave-your-firearms-at-home-300649605.html

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency