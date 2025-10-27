CBU's construction management program strengthened by endowment

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new endowment is set to secure the future of the construction management program at California Baptist University, providing steady funding to support growth and long-term success.

James and Barbara Knuppe have committed $2 million to the program, which will be named in their honor. Through its endowment matching initiative, CBU will double the impact of their gift, creating a $4 million endowment.

CBU's Engineering Building

"I am deeply grateful to Jim and Bobbie for their enduring friendship, their continued generosity, and the significant role they've played in advancing CBU's mission," said Dr. Ronald L. Ellis, president of CBU.

James Knuppe, a housing and mini-storage developer, and his wife are longtime supporters of CBU.

"God opened the door to make a gift," he said. "I'm just a steward of this money, and I'll use it as He directs."

The gift is the largest commitment to the construction management program, said Dr. Phil van Haaster, dean of the Gordon and Jill Bourns College of Engineering.

"The naming of the H. James and Barbara Knuppe Construction Management Program is a fitting tribute," van Haaster said. "It represents not only the Knuppe's extraordinary generosity, but also their enduring belief in the power of Christian higher education to transform lives and professions."

Paul Eldridge, vice president for University Advancement, said the gift will benefit generations of students.

"Jim and Bobbie Knuppe have long been pillars of support for California Baptist University," Eldridge said. "From investing in scholarships to advancing new initiatives, their legacy is woven into the fabric of this campus."

Over the years, the Knuppes have given more than $4 million to areas across campus, including the College of Nursing, the School of Business, the aviation science program and endowed scholarships. The CBU prayer chapel in the Eugene and Billie Yeager Center is named in their honor. The Knuppes have a number of grandchildren who are CBU alumni.

