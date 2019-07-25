Cbus Selects Matrix to Power Investment Data Management

SYDNEY, LONDON and NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix, a leading solution provider to asset owners and managers, is delighted to announce Australian-based Cbus as a new customer. Cbus will use Matrix's proven investment management software to aggregate and analyze investment data from a wide variety of sources to significantly improve decision making and reduce operational risks. Matrix were chosen because of their deep domain expertise, a highly successful customer implementation record, together with the platform's flexible investment portfolio 'look through' capabilities.

Cbus is Australia's largest super fund for the building, construction and allied industries. Its superannuation and income stream accounts have over 790,000 members and manages over AUS$50 billion of retirement savings (as at June 2019). Members include workers and retirees, their families and employers.

Neil Lotter, CEO, Matrix commented: "We are delighted to be working with Cbus to deliver an innovative investment data platform that will underpin reporting, exposure analysis and decision making across the firm. The selection process was very thorough, and we are delighted to have been recognized for our technology and proven track record. Cbus were particularly impressed with our cutting edge use of cloud infrastructure and DevOps processes. We are excited to welcome them to our growing global user base."

Peta Stevenson, Manager of Investment Data and Analytics, Cbus said: "We are very excited to be working with the Matrix team to enhance Cbus' investment data management capabilities. Matrix was selected because of the quality of the team, their genuine commitment to a partnership approach, the flexibility of the platform and its proven capabilities handling real assets such as Property and Infrastructure."

About Matrix (www.MatrixIDMS.com)

Matrix provides trusted investment data management software to the global asset owner and fund management community. It solves the most difficult data challenges facing the industry today with IP that is unique. With half a trillion of AUM now managed on the platform, a growing number of asset owners, pension plans, fund managers and insurance companies rely on Matrix to solve their complex investment, exposure and data management challenges. Matrix has offices in Sydney, London and New York supporting a rapidly expanding, global customer base.

