CBWG founders to leave XLMedia as earn-out period ends and VP North American Sport appointed

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XLMedia PLC (AIM: XLM) the global digital media company that manages a portfolio of premium brands with an emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets, announces that Kyle Laskowski and Jason Ziernicki, the CBWG founders, will step down from the business as they approach the completion of their earn-out targets.

XLMedia launched its US sports market presence with the acquisition of CBWG in December 2020. CBWG encompassed the largest independently-owned U.S. sports betting affiliate network at the time and served as the platform acquisition for XLMedia in the US sports betting market. As part of the deal, Laskowski and Ziernicki joined the business in newly created roles, continuing to support the acquired business and share their expertise and experience.

David King, CEO of XLMedia, commented "It was important for Kyle and Jason to join the business and ensure a successful integration into the XLMedia business and transfer of knowledge. As entrepreneurs it is understandable that they are looking to move on, but they leave behind a highly talented team committed to growing XLMedia's US business. I wish them the very best for the future."

"As a founder you build a brand not knowing what the future holds, in our case, it was joining XLMedia," said Laskowski. "We are very proud about what we and the team were able to build at XLMedia, while pioneering the North American sports market's media partnership model. But the time is right for us to move on, and we feel confident we are leaving the business in good hands."

"The last two years have been both challenging and rewarding as we've watched the business expand. As two of the Company's larger shareholders, we wish nothing but success for the Company going forward," said Ziernicki.

Accompanying this change, XLMedia is pleased to announce that Kevin Duffy, XLMedia's VP of Sports Media and founder of Saturday Football Inc., another of XLMedia's premium brands, has been appointed VP of North America Sports, responsible for all North America sports content.

About XLMedia:

XLMedia (AIM: XLM) is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

SOURCE XLMedia