CBX Software Achieves Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBX Software, one of the world's leading retail private-label, product lifecycle management (Retail PLM) solution providers, today announced validation as a Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Partner. Through the co-selling program, Microsoft and its partners deliver solutions built on Microsoft technology as packaged offerings, streamlining the buying process for retail industry decision-makers.

CBX Software provides innovative enterprise solutions to private-label general merchandise, furniture, pet, fashion and value-brand retailers. Retailers and brands with significant private-label initiatives use CBX to achieve their strategic product development, sourcing, supply chain automation and digital transformation goals.

"We're thrilled that we have achieved Microsoft Co-Sell status," said CBX Software CEO Michael Hung. "Being included in the Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Program will allow CBX Software to deliver innovative enterprise solutions to Microsoft customers and partners around the world. Most important, the program will allow global retailers to scale private-label operations and bring innovative products to market ahead of retail consumer expectations."

"We're very excited to embark on the Microsoft Co-Sell journey," said CBX Vice President of Marketing Mark Hudson. "The CBX solution in conjunction with Microsoft Azure Machine Service will help with faster, scalable and cost-effective integration of disparate supply chains that are managed by retailers and their global supplier partners. Retailers and suppliers need innovative products and agile product lifecycle management to achieve faster growth. Cloud-based PLM can help retailers deliver to their customers in a fast-paced omni-commerce environment."

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery – combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

