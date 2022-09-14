CBX Software Partners with WRAP to Enable Socially Responsible Sourcing

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CBX Software, the retail industry's foremost provider of extended product lifecycle management and global supply chain management solutions, has partnered with WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production), an independent non-profit, focused on global social compliance certification, to integrate certification data directly into CBX Cloud.

WRAP offers the largest certification program focused on apparel, footwear and sewn products. Over 3000 factories in 40 countries hold a current WRAP certification, meaning they have undergone an audit to ensure workers are operating in safe, ethical and humane conditions.

"We are delighted to partner with CBX to provide its customers real-time verification of a supplier's WRAP certification status at the start of their product development cycle," commented WRAP's President and CEO, Avedis Seferian. "Given the increasing importance of social responsibility due diligence in sourcing decisions, our partnership will be valuable for all the players in the supply chain."

WRAP provides the brands, retailers and suppliers that use CBX daily for product development, sourcing, quality and compliance with the third-party verification they need to meet industry standards on social compliance. Data collected from WRAP is incorporated into the CBX platform providing transparency and centralized access into social compliance activities.

"Today retailers and brands need proof that they are behaving responsibly and without organizations such as WRAP, it would be difficult to provide the information and audits required," said Michael Hung, CEO of CBX Software. "We are proud to play a small but vital role in providing access to the social audit data that ensures companies are operating responsibly. "

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the foremost extended product lifecycle management solution provider from concept to delivery. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing through order, production and delivery. With innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than fifty countries. Learn more at www.cbxsoftware.com.

About WRAP

Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) is an independent, objective, non-profit team of global social compliance experts dedicated to promoting safe, lawful, humane, and ethical manufacturing through certification and education. It is the leading facility-based certification organization for sewn products, verifying and improving labor conditions in factories around the world for more than 20 years. Additional information about WRAP can be found at wrapcompliance.org.

SOURCE CBX Software Inc.