CBX Software Selected by ACE Hardware to Automate Sourcing, Quality and Product Development

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, known as "the helpful place," with over 5,000 stores locally owned and operated across the globe, has selected and gone live with the CBX Software Cloud Platform, to streamline global product development, sourcing operations, vendor collaboration and quality assurance.

CBX Software

As a leading DIY retailer, Ace Hardware was seeking a solution to streamline the process from the product planning phase through the placement of a vendor purchase order. As implementation continues, the CBX platform will benefit members across several departments including merchandising, sourcing, master data management, compliance and transportation, as well as the extended vendor community.

The CBX platform allows buyers and vendors to be more productive throughout the RFQ process, saving hours by only working on what is required at a given time. In addition, the platform allows customs compliance managers the ability to validate requirements such as tariff codes and related information much earlier in the sourcing process; uncovering erroneous information earlier means having the time to identify an alternative item/vendor for a given category plan, resulting in decreased supply chain cost and increasing margin.

"Ace Hardware offers a wide variety of DIY products across several categories placing significant pressure on their domestic and international supply chain. Businesses of this type face a number of complex issues around costing, supplier optimization, quality and compliance," said Eric Linxwiler, Senior Vice President of CBX Software. The CBX platform helps to bridge these gaps, while our support team provides around the clock, worldwide support; allowing different teams to collaborate effectively anywhere, anytime. Ace Hardware's decision validates our commitment to long term investment in the U.S. market and we are extremely excited to have them join our distinguished list of customer partners.

About Ace Hardware

For more than 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. With more than 5,000 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, Ace is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers' stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 65 countries. For more information on Ace, visit acehardware.com.

About CBX

CBX Software is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery – combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail & supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

