CBX Software Selected by A.R.E.N.A. for Its PLM Software

CBX Software's end-to-end CBX Cloud Platform drives the workflow and critical path from planning and development to sourcing and delivery.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBX Software, a leader in global sourcing solutions, announces that the A.R.E.N.A. Alliance has selected the CBX platform for its end-to-end PLM Software. A.R.E.N.A. and its allies, eight leading Home Improvement retailers in Europe — among which Les Mousquetaires (France) and hagebau (Germany) — have selected the CBX Cloud platform to improve service, product pricing, quality and workflows to work smarter, yet not harder.

"After a long evaluation period, we are very confident that we have chosen CBX Software as the best partner to address our sourcing issues and are looking forward to evolving our ability to meet the needs of the changing retail landscape," says Vincent Maïquès, President of A.R.E.N.A. "We are completing a thorough transformation plan within the Alliance, and solutions at CBX Software are ideal for the goals we are looking to achieve, among them is to continue to develop the most efficient solutions for our partners to source from suppliers worldwide."

CBX Software provides a sophisticated supply chain management software hub, modernizing processes to help companies overcome the vast challenges that come with the collaboration and sourcing of thousands of products from suppliers across the globe. The manual process of coordinating spreadsheets between many different retailers across multiple sourcing offices in Asia — while managing thousands of sourcing projects — presented significant challenges for A.R.E.N.A., and the CBX PLM Software platform was the best fit to address those issues head-on.

The end-to-end CBX Cloud, PLM Software platform's functionality includes:

Product Inspiration Management

- Supplier Showroom

- Customer Showroom

- Artwork management

- Supplier Relationship Management

- Audit

- RFP's/RFQ's Management

- Costing

- Offer to retailer

- Inspection Booking

- Mobile Inspection

- Digital Collaboration with Quality Partners

Supplier Collaboration

As the importance of global sourcing software solutions continues to grow, identifying the best sourcing software is more important than ever.

"We are very happy that A.R.E.N.A. has successfully chosen CBX Software," says Tim Chiu, Senior Vice President of CBX Software. "In partnership with the entire Alliance, we are creating an integrated digital platform that will enable A.R.E.N.A. and its allies to boost speed, quality and efficiency, driving future expansion of home improvement private label and the sourcing from suppliers across the globe."

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the world's leading PLM Software solution provider from concept to delivery - combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail & supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

About A.R.E.N.A.

A.R.E.N.A. is an international DIY Alliance focused on sourcing, negotiation and quality for DIY, garden and home improvement products. It federates eight leading European DIY independent retailers, including Les Mousquetaires (France), hagebau (Germany), Jumbo (Switzerland), Bricofer Group (Italy), Dedeman (Romania), Baucenter (Russia), Pevex (Croatia), and Maxeda DIY Group (Benelux).

For more information, please visit https://alliance-arena.com/en.

CONTACTS:

CBX:

Mark Hudson

Global Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

A.R.E.N.A.

Laetitia Campagna

Communication Department

A.R.E.N.A. sas

Parc de Tréville - 2, allée des Mousquetaires - 91070 Bondoufle (France)

Tel: +33 1 69 64 12 86 / Email: [email protected]

