CBX Software Selected by Petco to Unify and Streamline Private Brand Product Development

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBX Software, the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider, today announced its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution has been selected by Petco, a leading national pet specialty retailer that operates more than 1,500 stores across the U.S. and Mexico, to streamline private label product development, sourcing operations and vendor collaboration.

CBX Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to private-label general merchandise, furniture, pet, fashion and value-brand retailers. Retailers and brands with significant private-label initiatives use CBX to achieve their strategic product development, sourcing, supply chain automation and digital transformation goals.

"We are thrilled to announce that Petco has selected CBX Cloud," says Eric Linxwiler, Senior Vice President, of CBX Software. "We are humbled and proud to be invited on this journey with one of the world's most well-known and respected pet specialty retailers. We look forward to partnering closely with Petco, contributing to the expansion of their private label assortments and the growth of their direct import sourcing operations for many years to come."

Headquartered in San Diego, Petco required a solution to manage and streamline product development workflow, while strengthening information sharing between internal private brand team members, external vendors and compliance service providers. The company intends to deploy CBX Cloud across multiple internal product development, sourcing and compliance teams within the U.S. and Asia, as well as to connect all product vendors worldwide through a single sign-on vendor portal.

About CBX

CBX Software is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery – combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM) and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $250 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

